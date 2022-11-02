Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls

Tessa Wong, Youmi Kim and Jiwon Park - BBC News, Seoul
·5 min read
Crowds gathering before the crush
Large crowds gathered in Itaewon a few hours before the crush

The first emergency call about trouble at Itaewon came in the early evening of 29 October.

"It's so chilling right now," the woman said, as she described a chaotic scene on the narrow streets of the Seoul nightlife district.

In total, there were 11 calls made to South Korea's 112 emergency police hotline begging them to control the crowds gathering for Halloween before the fatal crush happened.

As calls for accountability have mounted, South Korean police have launched an investigation. Officers on Wednesday raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, as well as police stations, fire stations and emergency call sites, to look into whether officers who took the calls fulfilled their duty and took proper measures.

Police have also taken the unusual step of releasing transcripts of the calls.

From anxious warnings to screams of terror, the transcripts have painted a horrifying picture of how the situation escalated. At least 156 people were killed in the crush - another 172 were injured, 33 seriously.

The crowd builds up

In the first emergency call at 18:34 local time - hours before the crush happened - an Itaewon shopkeeper named Ms Park described people getting off at the Itaewon subway station, coming up the narrow alley by Hamilton Hotel and Shopping Mall, and mixing with people leaving the area as well as others lining up to enter clubs.

"No one is controlling it right now. The police has to stand and control this. You should let people out first and then let people come in. People keep pouring in while they can't get out," she said.

In an interview with local radio station CBS on Wednesday, Ms Park said she made the call after she went for a walk with her daughter and husband and got separated from them by the huge crowds. They eventually regrouped and quickly rushed home.

Narrow alleyway in Itaewon
This narrow alleyway was packed with people trying to make their way out in different directions

She described her terror at being caught up in crowds much bigger than what she was used to seeing in the area on a weekend, and her regret that the incident happened despite her early warning.

"On my way home in the taxi, I thought the situation would have been different if I waited there until the police came, by forming a [human barrier] with others and letting young people know that the situation was dangerous. I regret it," she said.

"The police might have taken stronger control by blocking the roads or controlling the subway, if they knew that more people would come. But there was no police [on the ground] who could make such a decision, or take action."

Ms Park said that after her call she did not receive the customary text confirmation from the police informing her of their immediate actions - unusual for South Korean police, which prides itself on speedy and attentive follow-ups.

According to police records obtained by the Yonhap news agency, they mobilised officers for that call, but it is not known how many were sent down and what they did.

Falling and stumbling

The next few calls started coming in about two hours later, from 20:09 onwards.

Graphic showing where the 11 calls made to emergency services between 18:34 and 22:11 local time were made in relation to the scene of the fatal crush and the fact that calls 1,2, 5 and 6 resulted in police being mobilized
Graphic showing where the 11 calls made to emergency services between 18:34 and 22:11 local time were made in relation to the scene of the fatal crush and the fact that calls 1,2, 5 and 6 resulted in police being mobilized

By then, it was clear the situation had deteriorated. The callers described seeing people stumbling after they were pushed, and getting injured.

"People are falling and things are getting out of control because the road here is blocked at the three-way intersection," said the third caller.

By the end of the hour, at 20:53, the fourth caller described a harrowing situation near the Bronze nightclub.

"I feel like I am going to get crushed… many people are being crushed… it is chaos," the caller said over a crackling phone line. They repeatedly begged the officer to "please help us".

The officer assured the caller that they would send policemen to the scene. But police records showed they did not.

In fact, out of the 11 phone calls made to police, they only mobilised officers for four of them.

They did not dispatch anyone for any calls made from 21:07 onwards - the hour leading up to the crush.

Authorities said they had 137 officers on the ground at Itaewon that night. But they were clearly outmatched by the thousands that flocked to the area.

In one viral clip on social media, a lone police officer was seen in a massive crowd desperately shouting and trying to direct people away.

The police chief has since apologised for what he called an "inadequate" response to the calls.

The final hour

On Saturday night, the calls kept streaming in steadily, getting briefer - and more urgent.

"I think there is going to be a real accident soon. Everything is insane," said the sixth caller.

The eighth phone call at 21:10 was made in front of the Manam-e Kwangjang restaurant about 100 metres from Hamilton Hotel, illustrating how far the crowds extended to.

Second Map graphic
Second Map graphic

There was a lull of about 40 minutes. Then the final calls came in thick and fast, mostly from ground zero - the alley right by Hamilton.

The tenth caller appeared to be babbling in a panic.

"Yes, however, here, oh my, to come down the alley, I'm afraid, people are pushing and I think I am going to get crushed, please take control, yes," they said.

In the last call at 22:11 - one of the briefest calls made - the caller dispensed with ceremony. Immediately after the police picked up, the person said urgently: "It feels like people can get crushed here."

The officer asked repeatedly where they were exactly, but was unable to get a clear answer. Then, this exchange occurred:

Officer: I am going to trace your location. Yes. Are you near Yongsan station, Itaewon station?

Caller: Ahhh (screaming), ahhh (screaming). The road behind Itaewon.

Officer: Yes. The police will be there.

The call ended abruptly. Four minutes later, the deadly crush began.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea faces outrage over safety control after deadly Halloween crush

    The initial shock from a deadly crush among Halloween party-goers in South Korea is turning into public outrage over the government's planning missteps, as business owners say police were more focused on crime and COVID than crowd safety. Experts blamed a lack of adequate crowd and traffic control for aggravating the surge: Police dispatched just 137 officers to the area despite estimating as many as 100,000 people would gather that night in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon. The disaster that followed has angered many South Koreans.

  • Body camera footage shows Miami Twp. officer shooting a man accused of stabbing a woman

    A police officer in Clermont County shot a man who charged at the officer with a knife. The man is accused of stabbing a woman who later died.

  • Why Crowd Crushes Like South Korea’s Halloween Surge Are So Deadly

    Here's how crowd crushes happen, how common they are, and what do if you're stuck in one.

  • South Korea Halloween crush: Who were the victims?

    The stories of some of the victims who died in Saturday's tragic Halloween crush in South Korea.

  • South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded

    The incident occurred on Saturday night, as tens of thousands celebrated Halloween in Itaewon.

  • S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

    South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility for the country's worst disaster in years. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls from citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon.

  • Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home

    Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents.

  • Kentucky student among the 150 killed in South Korea stampede

    Anne Gieske, a Beechwood High School grad and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was killed in a stampede during a Halloween celebration in South Korea.

  • 'I haven't lost my marbles,' says UK ex-minister heading for bug-eating reality TV show

    Former British health minister Matt Hancock defended his decision to join "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" on Wednesday, saying that appearing on the reality TV show was a "great opportunity to talk directly to people". Hancock was suspended by Britain's ruling Conservatives after news broke that he would be swapping parliament for the Australian rainforest to face challenges such as eating insects and being trapped with snakes and spiders. Hancock, who was at the centre of Britain's fight against COVID-19 as health secretary, said in the Sun newspaper that he hadn't "lost his marbles or had one too many drinks".

  • Superintendent Brown finally responds to Chicago cop deployment study: Another study is needed, he says.

    More than a year after he was given an analysis that raised questions about the effectiveness of Chicago police patrol response and assignments, Superintendent David Brown is now calling the study lacking, and he announced that he plans to seek his own officer deployment evaluation. Brown made the statements last week at his first appearance of the newly seated Community Commission for Police ...

  • S.Korea's Halloween trauma spreads across society

    STORY: Kim Bum-jin says he can't sleep.For days, all he can think about at night is the Halloween crush. The memories of the disaster flooding back to him. He gets panic attacks at the sound of sirens.The form he's filling out says "Disaster Mental Health Service." This is a mobile clinic with free counseling sent by South Korea's government to the disaster area in Seoul, where over 150 people died just days ago.Kim was there when it happened. But with so many people both directly and indirectly affected, the trauma has become pervasive -- reaching wide across its culture.That's according to Jun Jin-yong, a professor of psychiatry at South Korea's Ulsan University Hospital:"The whole of society can become depressed. In such a situation, people who have experienced the situation directly or indirectly could be traumatized and they can drown in it. They can become socially lethargic and depressed."When you see reactions to disasters, there are inevitable reactions trying to find some scapegoats and blaming them. For example, when we had COVID-19 cases for the first time in South Korea, there were a lot of blaming reactions like, 'Why did you go there? Why did you spread it to others?'"Back at the mobile clinic, Kim says he feels like he doesn't deserve to even eat, because he couldn't save anyone from the uncontrolled crowd surge. So many young people gone, it's "absurd," he says."Everyone was there to enjoy a festival. No one knew the accident would happen. People should know about this accident, so that this never happens again. I don't understand how people can cast blame."Professor Jun says the hardest part, for some, is accepting that nobody was at fault simply for being there.

  • After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

    Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital, Seoul. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes, loafers and Chuck Taylors — part of 1.5 tons of personal objects left by victims and survivors of the tragedy — in hopes that the owners, or their friends and family, will retrieve them.

  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tests positive for COVID-19

    Miguel Cardona, President Biden's education secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19. Cardona tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House.

  • Kanye West's Donda Academy secretly moved locations a year before his antisemitic rant

    One source told Insider that nobody takes care of the property despite still being responsible for upkeep.

  • 'Coming at me:' Body camera shows officer shooting man holding a knife

    Joshua Amburgy is charged with with attempted murder and felonious assault, which may change as Melissa Amburgy has died following the attack.

  • Hoping to rival Tom Selleck or Hulk Hogan? 'Movember' means mighty mustaches and men's health

    'Movember' which starts Nov. 1, is where people grow facial hair for the entire month of November in an effort to raise awareness for men's health.

  • Authorities investigate deadly crowd surge in South Korea

    Authorities are investigating the deadly crowd surge in South Korea that left 154 people dead, including two American students, 20-year-old Anni Gieske and 20-year-old Steven Blesi.

  • Courier Journal finds 'playing dead' isn't as easy as it looks from 'dead guy' TikTok star

    How the Courier Journal helped a Kentucky man posing as a "dead guy" on TikTok and CBS's "CSI: Vegas" become a global sensation.

  • The Returns On Capital At H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Don't Inspire Confidence

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • ‘Stop the racial profiling.’ Independence officer slammed KC woman into car, she says

    “My face just bounced,” Rachel Riley said in a phone interview Tuesday, recounting her experience of being slammed into her car by an Independence police officer.