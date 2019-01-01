Is Italgas S.p.A. (BIT:IG) Potentially Undervalued?

Italgas S.p.A. (BIT:IG), which is in the gas utilities business, and is based in Italy, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the BIT over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Italgas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Italgas worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Italgas’s ratio of 13.22x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.98x, which means if you buy Italgas today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Italgas should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Italgas’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Italgas?

BIT:IG Future Profit January 1st 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Italgas’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? IG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

