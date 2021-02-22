Italian ambassador one of three killed in Congo kidnap attempt

Giada Zampano
The ambassador was with a UN Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) when he was killed (file photo) - REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo
The ambassador was with a UN Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) when he was killed (file photo) - REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo

The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in a botched kidnapping on Monday in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country.

Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed.

The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro at around 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) and was part of a kidnap attempt, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.

An Italian carabiniere officer also died in the ambush, the ministry said, adding that the two men were travelling in a car as part of a MONUSCO convoy - the UN mission for the stabilisation of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Luca Attanasio
Luca Attanasio

Mr Attanasio, was evacuated after park rangers intervened, the park said. However, he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Many armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo's borders with Rwanda and Uganda, and they have repeatedly attacked Virunga rangers.

Luigi Di Maio, Italy's minister for foreign affairs, expressed "immense sorrow" over the incident.

Mr Di Maio was in Brussels for a Foreign Affairs Council meeting but was due to return to Italy early after news of the attack broke.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

