Italian cafe in Frederick burglarized Tuesday morning

Jan. 25—A downtown Frederick Italian market was a victim of a burglary Tuesday morning, according to a post from its Facebook page.

Juliet Kaufman, owner of Juliet's Italian Market & Café on East Church Street, told the News-Post someone threw a large rock through the business' window just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kaufman said no one was in the store at the time, since it opens daily at 11:30 a.m. She said she was alerted to the burglary by a text from a friend. Kaufman said she rushed over to the store to find three police cruisers waiting outside.

"I was so scared," she said after being alerted to the burglary. "I was shocked. I thought, 'It can't be my store.' It's scary because I work late all the time.

"It just sucks," she went on.

According to Kaufman, the individual lobbed a large rock through the window and grabbed a small container of cash. She estimates the individual got away with between $40 and $50.

A few items were also damaged, including a "hand-made Italian plate" and the device used to scan credit cards.

Kaufman said city police were shown surveillance footage.

Juliet's Italian Market & Café, which has been open for "15 years of hard work," Kaufman said, was closed for the entirety of Tuesday, but Kaufman said she hopes to have the store open again on Wednesday.

She encouraged customers to bring cash on Wednesday, because she is unsure if the credit card scanner will be operational again.

Allen Etzler, spokesperson for the city police, told the News-Post on Tuesday the case is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident reach out to Officer Stanley at cstanley@frederickmdpolice.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left over the phone at (301) 600-TIPS (8477), via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or via text to (240) 674-TIPS (8477).

