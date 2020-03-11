Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 31% to 827

ROME, March 11 (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 196 to 827, a rise of 31%, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, the largest rise in absolute numbers since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 12,462 from a previous 10,149, an increase of 22.8%. However, the agency said some 600 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday but only reported on Wednesday.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 1,045 had fully recovered compared to 1,004 the day before. Some 1,028 people were in intensive care against a previous 877. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)