Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 57% to 366

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 133 to 366, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, by far the largest daily rise in fatalities since the outbreak came to light last month.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus in Europe, leapt 25% to 7,375 from 5,883 on Saturday, another record jump.

The head of the agency said that, of those originally infected, 622 had fully recovered, compared to 589 the day before. Some 650 people were in intensive care against a previous 567. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)