Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt

ROME (AP) — Italian energy giant Eni announced Sunday what it described as a significant gas discovery offshore of Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.

Eni said the discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well was made in the Nargis offshore area concession.

Eni said it would further develop the offshore area thanks to a recent award of several exploration blocks. The concession area measures some 1,800 square kilometers (about 700 square miles).

