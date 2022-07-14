Italy’s Government Risks Break as Coalition Ally Set to Quit

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Five Star Movement will refuse to back Mario Draghi’s government in a confidence vote on Thursday, raising the prospect that the prime minister offers to resign, potentially leading to an early election.

Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers late Wednesday that his Five Star party, the second-biggest group in Draghi’s coalition, would boycott the confidence vote, which the government called over an aid package. Draghi signaled that he would resign if Conte walked out on the ballot.

Italian bonds fell at the open, sending 10-year yields eight basis points higher to 3.22% and widening their premium over German peers -- a major gauge of risk in the region -- to 208 basis points, a four-week high. The FTSE MIB Index futures fell as much as 1.1%, underperforming European stock futures.

All Crisis Scenarios Lead to Rome as ECB Starts Raising Rates

The turmoil comes as Europe grapples with an energy crunch caused by Russia curtailing gas exports amid its war in Ukraine, stoking fears of a recession. The European Union, whose industries are heavily dependent on Russia gas, is poised to cut growth forecasts for the euro area this year and next.

“We are absolutely ready to give constructive support to this government and to Prime Minister Draghi, but we are not ready to give it a blank check,” Conte said on Wednesday evening after a day of meetings with allies and lawmakers. “This is not arrogance but attention to families and companies.”

Coalition Split

Draghi, who has been leading Italy’s technocratic government since early 2021, could meet President Sergio Mattarella as soon as Thursday to offer his resignation. A collapse of the coalition could lead to an early election, but that’s an outcome most parties would seek to avoid.

One option to avoid a government rupture would be for Mattarella to ask Draghi to remain, and to have a round of talks with parties in his alliance to verify whether he still has their support. Draghi could then call for a new confidence vote to gauge his backing.

All other parties in Draghi’s coalition, including the Democratic Party which is Draghi’s staunchest ally, asked for the government to verify coalition support, which would require holding a separate confidence vote.

Five Stars’s popularity in Italy has been dwindling ever since it entered into the government alliance with Draghi, and Conte has been under pressure from his lawmakers to quit the coalition.

Reform Push

Conte has been increasingly critical of the government, saying it hasn’t put enough money on the table to help businesses and households hit by high energy prices. He’s also called for Rome to expand its deficit -- a possibility Draghi has ruled out for now -- and has blasted a measure to install a waste incinerator in the Italian capital.

While backing from other large parties, including the Democratic Party and the League, means that Draghi will win the Senate vote, the decision to walk out overturns the political balance.

The League’s Matteo Salvini, who is also critical of the government, called for early elections and reaffirmed his party’s alliance with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

For months, Draghi has been under pressure from several parties in his broad alliance who wanted him to soften reforms and possibly reshuffle the cabinet.

