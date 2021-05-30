An Italian judge reportedly releases 3 men who were arrested in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14

Connor Perrett
·1 min read
Italy cable car crash
The cable car wreckage covered with a tarp on May 26, 2021 on the slopes of the Mottarone peak above Stresa, Piedmont in Italy. Miguel Medina/Getty Images

  • A judge on Saturday released three men arrested last week in connection with a cable-car crash in Italy.

  • The cable car plummeted 20 meters to earth, killing 14 people.

  • The cable-car company owner, an engineer, and another employee were arrested last week.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A judge has ordered the release of three men who were arrested last week for their suspected involvement in a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14.

An Italian judge on Saturday said the three men could be released from jail because there was no risk they could tamper with evidence and they weren't at risk of fleeing, according to a report from Reuters. One of the arrested men was released on house arrest, the report said.

All but one person aboard the cable car died when it collapsed and plunged about 20 meters - some 66 feet - to the ground. The sole survivor is a 5-year-old boy from Israel who is still hospitalized, according to the report.

The three men -the owner of the cable-car company, an employee, and a maintenance engineer - were arrested after local officials in the city of Verbania opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence, Reuters reported.

Officials believe the cable car's emergency braking system had been intentionally tampered with to avoid disruptions to the cable car.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Riddick, released after serving 29 years for crime he says he didn't commit, turns focus to helping others

    After spending nearly three decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit, Eric Riddick woke up in Philadelphia on Saturday a free man -- with a new purpose and an ally to help him get it done. Riddick, who served over 29 years of a life sentence, was released from prison on Friday after his attorney argued that evidence was not shared with the defense at the time of the initial trial. About 20 years into his sentence, Riddick found a surprising ally in Mill.

  • Three more accusers claim abuse by rapper T.I. and wife Tiny; lawyer calls claims 'not credible'

    More accusers have come forward with allegations of abuse by T.I. and his wife Tiny. A lawyer for the couple calls the accusations "not credible."

  • Samantha Azzopardi: Australia's notorious con artist sentenced for child theft

    Authorities are baffled by the "bizarre crime" of a serial con artist who has travelled the world.

  • There's a Good Chance 'American Idol' 2022 Will Be Quite Different

    Here's the full scoop.

  • Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer

    Ricky Gervais issued a statement Saturday, commenting on the “immediate removal” of Netflix’s “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson following accusations made by several women of predatory behavior. “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” Gervais said. Gervais’ long-time collaborator was the subject of an anonymous email sent to Netflix and BAFTA, detailing a history of sexual misconduct. Although his name was initially withheld, the U.K. outlet The Times revealed it was Hanson, and it reported that 11 women complained about the producer’s behavior. Hanson has since been removed from “After Life” and suspended by BAFTA. “Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him,” one of the women wrote in the email, which The Times received an excerpt of. It went on: “At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways. He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women — us — that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself — and others — that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.” Hanson denied all claims, saying in part through an attorney, “I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled [sic] at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.” Aside from “After Life,” Gervais has worked with Hanson on numerous projects, including, the BBC/HBO comedy series “Extras,” the film “Cemetery Junction” and the short-lived series “Life’s Too Short” and “Derek.” Read original story Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer At TheWrap

  • ‘The Profit’ host Marcus Lemonis offering $100,000 for help in rap concert shooting

    Marcus Lemonis, millionaire and CEO of retail company Camping World, is offering $100,000 to anyone who helps Miami-Dade county police arrest and convict the suspect or suspects in a Sunday mass shooting outside a rap concert.

  • Women on the run after nail-salon worker is shot during bill dispute, Texas cops say

    “We need to get them in custody.”

  • Two dead and more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

    Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after three gunmen opened fire at a Florida rap concert in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gunfire erupted after three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and, armed with assault rifles and handguns, unleashed a volley of bullets at revellers who had gathered at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county. Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random, although the motive remains unclear.

  • Workplace death of North Dakota construction worker in 2012 lacks answers nearly a decade after he went missing, found buried at site years later

    The 30-year-old’s body was found buried less than 10 feet away from where police dug three years earlier.

  • Regina King surprised by news she is on short list to direct ‘Superman’

    Regina King learned over the weekend that she is being considered to direct the new Superman movie and is just as surprised as anyone else. Oscar award winner King was a guest Saturday on MSNBC’s Cross Connection and appeared taken aback when host Tiffany Cross mentioned that she was a possible contender to direct the eagerly anticipated movie.

  • Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

    Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was also charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

  • There Is Not a Dry Eye on Twitter After Watching Angel and Papi on 'Pose'

    Nothing gets us emotional like an impromptu musical number.

  • Teenager appears in court over Sasha Johnson shooting

    An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the shooting of the Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson. Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was shot in the head at a 30th birthday house party in Peckham, south London, last Sunday. She remains in a critical condition in hospital. Cameron Deriggs, from Bromley Hill, Lewisham, was among five males arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident. While four of the suspects were released on bail, Mr Deriggs was charged with conspiracy to murder. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday dressed in a grey zip-up hooded top and blue jeans. Carol Udenze, for the prosecution, said: "This offence happened on May 23 at an address where a lady was shot in the head and another person was shot in the foot at a house party. The Crown's case is that the defendant, in agreement with others, conspired to murder somebody at that address." Ms Udenze added that police do not believe Ms Johnson was the intended victim.

  • San Jose gunman had cans of gasoline, 22K rounds of ammo at home, officials say: What we know

    Authorities say the gunman who killed nine people at a Northern California rail hub this week had an arsenal of weapons and ammunition at his home.

  • Ministers fear revival of Islamist extremism could be fuelling rise in anti-Semitism

    A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

  • Chelsea upsets Manchester City to win second Champions League title in club history

    Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Remarkable toddler stuns adults with her brilliance

    Kashe Quest, 2, is the youngest American member of Mensa, the world’s oldest and largest high IQ society.

  • Risky, impatient climbers bring danger to US highest peak

    Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

  • Canadian politician caught on camera peeing during virtual Parliament session, just weeks after appearing naked on a video call

    A month ago, William Amos apologized for a separate incident in which he appeared on an internal parliamentary video feed naked.