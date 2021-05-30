An Italian judge reportedly releases 3 men who were arrested in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14

The cable car wreckage covered with a tarp on May 26, 2021 on the slopes of the Mottarone peak above Stresa, Piedmont in Italy. Miguel Medina/Getty Images

A judge on Saturday released three men arrested last week in connection with a cable-car crash in Italy.

The cable car plummeted 20 meters to earth, killing 14 people.

The cable-car company owner, an engineer, and another employee were arrested last week.

A judge has ordered the release of three men who were arrested last week for their suspected involvement in a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14.

An Italian judge on Saturday said the three men could be released from jail because there was no risk they could tamper with evidence and they weren't at risk of fleeing, according to a report from Reuters. One of the arrested men was released on house arrest, the report said.

All but one person aboard the cable car died when it collapsed and plunged about 20 meters - some 66 feet - to the ground. The sole survivor is a 5-year-old boy from Israel who is still hospitalized, according to the report.

The three men -the owner of the cable-car company, an employee, and a maintenance engineer - were arrested after local officials in the city of Verbania opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence, Reuters reported.

Officials believe the cable car's emergency braking system had been intentionally tampered with to avoid disruptions to the cable car.

