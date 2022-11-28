Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town

4
·2 min read

ISCHIA, Italy – Historic rains triggered a massive debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The slide is the deadliest in over 100 years. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.

A hillside above Casamicciola collapsed Saturday and sped through towns and roads. Mud crushed homes and resorts in the path while filling up parking lots. The force pushed cars into the Tyrrhenian Sea.

"Outside there was a waterfall of water and mud coming down," one fearful resident told a local reporter. "We went down the street to get to the car park but we couldn’t because it was already flooded with mud."

WIDESPREAD WESTERN WILDFIRES PLUS WINTER WEATHER: A DANGEROUS SETUP FOR DEADLY DEBRIS FLOWS

A drone photo of the tons of mud and rocks that broke away from the surrounding hillsides and flowed like a river through the town of Casamicciola to the port.
A drone photo of the tons of mud and rocks that broke away from the surrounding hillsides and flowed like a river through the town of Casamicciola to the port.

So far 8 people were killed by the slide, according to the Infrastructure Minister talking to reporters. There are conflicting reports on the number of fatalities.

Among the dead were 3 children including a 21-day-old newborn, according to local news reports. Crews continue to search for the 5 missing.

Divers and rescuers dug through debris along the port on Sunday, searching for any victims still trapped in their submerged cars. Look at the end of the video to see the cars overturned and covered.

‘GET OUT OF HERE’: WATCH AS MUD BARRELS DOWN CALIFORNIA HILLSIDE AFTER HEAVY RAIN

The prefect of Naples told a local news outlet, Corriere Della Sera, that 15 homes were destroyed or damaged. Over 230 residents are still out of their homes.

WATCH: MAN NEARLY SWEPT AWAY AS RAGING MUDSLIDE SWEEPS THROUGH VENEZUELA TOWN

Crews search for victims of the landslide that pushed cars into the port.
Crews search for victims of the landslide that pushed cars into the port.

Friday night, the National Research Council (CNR) of Italy reported rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour. By Saturday morning mud and rock tumbled into villages and rain gages showed almost 5 inches of rain fell in just 6 hours. The CNR said the amount was a record and far exceeded any rainfall rate in the past 20 years, since they started collecting data in the area.

Drone footage shows the newly bare hillsides and the muddy river of debris that plowed down houses, through streets into the sea 2 miles below.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

The Council of Ministers approved a state of emergency. Relying on tourism, the island about 19 miles off the coast of Naples, hopes to repair hotels, streets and neighborhoods before Easter, the start of their busy summer season. Ischia is known for sunny beaches, stunning rocky coastlines and thermal baths.

Casamicciola is an area at high risk of landslides on the island, according to CNR. A girl was killed in 2009 by flowing mud and debris. A rock fell on a restaurant in 1987 killing someone. And, a flood and slide killed 11 in 1910.

Recommended Stories

  • Landslide kills at least seven on Italy's Ischia island

    CASAMICCIOLA TERME, Italy (Reuters) -At least seven people, including a newborn baby and two children, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, an official said on Sunday. Five people were still missing, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference. A wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island's highest mountain on Saturday and crashed down over houses and roads in and around town of Casamicciola Terme.

  • Landslide sweeps through Italian island of Ischia

    STORY: Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings."Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman. Eight missing persons have been found, including a child, and there still are around 10 missing," the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, told a news conference.Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said earlier during an event in Milan that eight people had been killed.Seventy firefighters are working on the island, which lies some 30 km (19 miles) from Naples, to rescue residents from damaged buildings and search for missing persons, Italy's fire brigade said on Twitter.

  • Crews Conduct Rescue Operations Following Deadly Landslides on Southern Italian Island

    The president of Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, requested a state of emergency after heavy rainfall triggered deadly landslides on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, November 26.According to news reports, at least one person was killed and at least ten others missing, while a further 200 people were evacuated following the landslides.Local news reported that the landslides were caused by bad weather in Ischia — an island located in the Campania region of Italy.Video footage shared by Italy’s state police shows rescue crews helping citizens in the impacted area. Credit: Polizia di Stato via Storyful

  • At least 1 killed in landslide on Italian resort island

    At least one person was killed, and up to a dozen more were missing, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia Saturday.

  • Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world

    Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.

  • Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

    Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The Naples prefect confirmed that five people remained missing, and feared buried under the debris of an enormous landslide that struck Casamicciola before dawn on Saturday.

  • One Killed, 10 Missing After European Island Landslide

    Torrential rains continue to hamper rescue efforts on this picturesque holiday island.

  • Tracking trouble: November to end with unsettled weather from coast to coast

    The FOX Forecast Center will keep an eye on a series of storm systems across the U.S. that will bring rain, snow and even severe weather to millions of Americans this week.

  • Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

    It follows the discovery of a Roman villa in Rutland hailed as one of the most significant in Britain.

  • Two die, seven saved after ‘massive’ waves capsize boat, California officials say

    “This isn’t fantasy. This is real. That is somebody’s daughter right there.”

  • Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49

    Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8-19. The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light" targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe."

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Buckle up: Here are the most dangerous roads in America

    Car crashes can occur on any street, road or highway in the U.S., but there are some that are statistically more dangerous than others due to sharp turns, narrow bridges, steep cliffs and the remote wilderness.

  • 2 rescued after small plane crashes into power lines in Maryland

    The pilot and a passenger were both rescued about seven hours after the crash with "serious injuries," and Pepco said electricity was restored.

  • Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

    It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room.

  • 14-year-old dies after helping friends escape icy lake, Colorado family says

    “He gave himself, not that he would live, but that they would live.”

  • The Black Death changed our DNA and we're still paying for it

    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a lot of things. It’s totally ridiculous, mindless fun, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s also an exploration of what it means to change ourselves and those around us. Whether it’s the rather obvious juxtaposition of ordinary – albeit unusually muscled – humans versus the scientifically enhanced Idris Elba or the slightly less on the nose Snowflake virus, which can be reprogrammed to either kill humanity or effortlessly deliver vaccines, it’s

  • Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

    The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” goes on trial Monday, accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia, who retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year, is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland.

  • Cruise lines dropped COVID protocols. How did that impact cases on ships? We got the numbers.

    COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease shows how many new cases major cruise lines reported after dropping their vaccine rules.

  • Inside the life of a deep sea saturation diver, one of the most dangerous and isolated jobs in the world

    Chris Lemons spends 28 days living in a pressurized chamber at the bottom of a ship, working on oil fields on the floor of the North Sea.