Italian life expectancy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to pandemic: ISTAT

ROME (Reuters) - Life expectancy in Italy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Wednesday.

Nationwide, life expectancy at birth was 82.3 years in 2020, down from 83.2 in 2019, with the figure falling more than 1-1/2 years in the north of the country which bore the brunt of the disease.

"COVID completely wiped out life-expectancy gains made over the past decade in the north and partially wiped them out in other areas of the country," ISTAT said in an annual report on the nation's well being.

"This retreat is not yet finished and will take time to recoup," it added.

Italy registered more deaths in 2020 than in any other year since World War Two, ISTAT said last week, suggesting the novel coronavirus might have killed more people than officially reported.

Total deaths in Italy last year amounted to 746,146, an increase of 100,525, or 15.6%, compared with the average of the 2015-2019 period. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 2020 accounted for some 70% of this total excess mortality.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.