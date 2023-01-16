Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested after eluding police for three decades
Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture.
Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture.
The driver of a Tesla was arrested after crashing into a Silver Lake home then allegedly hitting a person who tried to stop them.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, expressed his condolences to the families of the 25 people who were killed in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on 14 January. Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram Quote: "As of now, 39 people were rescued, 6 out of them children.
The Big Bang Theory star opened up about her experience during an episode of The View
Genaro García Luna, accused of accepting millions in bribes from cartels, in trial that could implicate officials on both sides of border
An investigation that took place over several years has landed multiple people in jail for snake trafficking in Florida.
A man suspected of shooting another man downtown Sunday night died at a hospital after police shot him during a chase on West Sixth Street.
The "Monday blues" are hitting Americans hard. A life coach joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss ways for people to combat the "Monday blues" while still looking forward to the week ahead.
Recapping a great weekend of football from a betting perspective.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s sudden reopening is set to offer a boost to a flagging world economy.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapThe growth impulse will be felt through services sectors such as aviation, tourism and education as Chinese people
Letters to the editor.
There's a "persistent" wide disparity in fetal deaths among Black and white mothers, according to a report this week from the CDC.
With 22 points, 9 rebounds, and numerous highlight dunks, KJ Martin made a clear impression on #Rockets coach Stephen Silas in Los Angeles.
The consumer rights campaigner urged people to ignore the term which 'parasites' on the back of mental health campaigns.
“I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee said.
The woman and the officer were uninjured.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has published the data of the Russian occupiers involved in the missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro on 14 January. Source: SSU statement Details: The service is investigating the case under the article "violation of the laws and customs of war".
At least 35 people were killed in a Russian air strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday.
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Supermodel meets supermom — it’s an apt way to describe Coco Rocha. The 34-year-old Canadian-born fashion muse began her career in the early 2000s and is still an in-demand model today; in fact, when we talked, Rocha had just returned from Paris Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week before that. She’s also an advocate […]
The NYPD's top brass is debating the propriety of publicizing graphic surveillance video meant to inspire tips to catch violent suspects, arguing it amounts to crime "sensationalism."