Driving test cheat swallows earpiece to evade detection

An X-ray revealed the earpiece in the Italian man’s stomach

An Italian man who was caught cheating in a driving exam tried to get rid of the evidence by swallowing an earpiece through which he was being provided with answers to questions.

The man, who has not been named, was sitting the theory element of the Italian driving test in the northern city of Bolzano when his deception was discovered.

Examiners called the police, who marched him to a hospital to have an X-ray.

The X-ray revealed the earpiece in the man’s stomach.

He will now face charges of cheating in a public examination, under a law that dates from 1925, and if found guilty could be sent to prison for up to two years.

To obtain a driving licence in Italy, candidates have to pass a notoriously difficult theory exam as well as a practical test.

The theory exam consists of 40 questions that must be answered in half an hour.

The alleged cheating happened in a government office in Bolzano, which is the capital of the autonomous province of South Tyrol.

The German-speaking area, which encompasses the Dolomites, was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire until it was given to Italy after the First World War.

