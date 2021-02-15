Italian official says 'not wrong' to use AstraZeneca vaccine in those up to 65

COVID-19 vaccinations in Dublin

ROME (Reuters) - Administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged up to 65 would not be wrong, given the delays in supplies to Italy, the head of national medicines agency AIFA said on Monday.

When the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the vaccine in January, it said there were not enough results to show how well it worked for those older than 55, though it could still be given to older people.

"The vaccine is indicated for all ages, but considering the lack of doses, it would not be wrong to suggest its use for those up to 65 years of age," AIFA President Giorgio Palu told the daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

AIFA recommended "preferential use" of the vaccine for those between 18 and 55. But other nations such as France, Germany and Portugal raised the maximum age for vaccine recipients to 65.

In order to avoid a third wave, keep down variants and limit contagion, Palu added that social distancing rules must be followed for the next two to three months, with school and university re-openings pushed back until the situation is better.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Latest Stories

  • Full coverage: Senate votes to acquit Trump at impeachment trial

    Former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate Saturday of the charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • One in custody in connection with suspected human smuggling incident

    In a chilling 911 call this week, a migrant told Texas dispatchers that he and about 80 others were trapped in a tank truck. They have not been found.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

    Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

  • China accuses U.S. of "pointing fingers" over COVID probe

    China on Sunday accused the U.S. of "pointing fingers," following a statement from the Biden administration alleging that Beijing may have meddled into the World Health Organization's probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.What they're saying: "What the U.S. has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO," China wrote in a statement from its embassy in D.C. It added that the U.S. has "gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."But the U.S., acting as if none of this had ever happened, is pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.""With such a track record, how can it win the confidence of the whole world? It is hoped that the U.S. will hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its rightful responsibility, support the WHO's work with real actions and make due contribution to the international cooperation on COVID-19. The whole world will be looking."Statement from the Chinese embassyThe backdrop: The statement comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed "deep concerns" that the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.The WHO team ultimately concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit, drawing a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.What's new: U.K. foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday said he shares the U.S.' concern about the WHO's probe.Go deeper: Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, looking back a year laterLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Nigeria's president calls for calm after clashes in southwest Oyo state

    Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups broke out on Saturday at Shasha market in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, the state governor's spokesman said. Most Yoruba live in southwestern Nigeria, while the Hausa are concentrated in northern states. Tensions have increased in southwestern states in recent weeks amid claims by public figures that nomadic cattle herders from the mainly northern Fulani ethnic group are carrying out violent crimes, which the pastoralists have denied.

  • Archaeologists unearth world's oldest known beer factory in Egypt

    American and Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed what could be the oldest known beer factory at one of the most prominent archaeological sites of ancient Egypt, a top antiquities official said on Saturday. Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the factory was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground located in the desert west of the Nile River, more than 280 miles south of Cairo. He said the factory apparently dates back to the region of King Narmer, who is widely known for his unification of ancient Egypt at the beginning of the First Dynastic Period (3150BC-2613BC). Archaeologists found eight huge units - each is 20 metres (about 65 feet) long and 2.5 metres (about 8 feet) wide. Each unit includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows, which had been used to heat up a mixture of grains and water to produce beer, Waziri said. The joint mission is co-chaired by Dr Matthew Adams of the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, and Deborah Vischak, assistant professor of ancient Egyptian art history and archaeology at Princeton University. Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidence showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunityMurkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict Trump

  • Row over WHO Covid-19 probe escalates as China accuses U.S. of damaging cooperation

    The U.S. is "pointing fingers" at other countries who have been supportive of the WHO, Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement Sunday.

  • Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions

    Bendable concrete created at the University of Michigan allows for thinner structures with less need for steel reinforcement. Joseph Xu/University of Michigan College of EngineeringOne of the big contributors to climate change is right beneath your feet, and transforming it could be a powerful solution for keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The production of cement, the binding element in concrete, accounted for 7% of total global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Concrete is one of the most-used resources on Earth, with an estimated 26 billion tons produced annually worldwide. That production isn’t expected to slow down for at least two more decades. Given the scale of the industry and its greenhouse gas emissions, technologies that can reinvent concrete could have profound impacts on climate change. As engineers working on issues involving infrastructure and construction, we have been designing the next generation of concrete technology that can reduce infrastructure’s carbon footprint and increase durability. That includes CO2-infused concrete that locks up the greenhouse gas and can be stronger and even bendable. The industry is ripe for dramatic change, particularly with the Biden administration promising to invest big in infrastructure projects and cut U.S. emissions at the same time. However, to put CO2 to work in concrete on a wide scale in a way that drastically cuts emissions, all of its related emissions must be taken into account. Rethinking concrete Concrete is made up of aggregate materials – primarily rocks and sand – along with cement and water. Because about 80% of concrete’s carbon footprint comes from cement, researchers have been working to find substitute materials. Industrial byproducts such as iron slag and coal fly ash are now frequently used to reduce the amount of cement needed. The resulting concrete can have significantly lower emissions because of that change. Alternative binders, such as limestone calcined clay, can also reduce cement use. One study found that using limestone and calcinated clay could reduce emissions by at least 20% while also cutting production costs. Apart from developing blended cements, researchers and companies are focusing on ways to use captured CO2 as an ingredient in the concrete itself, locking it away and preventing it from entering the atmosphere. CO2 can be added in the form of aggregates – or injected during mixing. Carbonation curing, also known as CO2 curing, can also be used after concrete has been cast. These processes turn CO2 from a gas to a mineral, creating solid carbonates that may also improve the strength of concrete. That means structures may need less cement, reducing the amount of related emissions. Companies such as CarbonCure and Solidia have developed technologies to use these processes for concrete poured at construction sites and in precast concrete, such as cinder blocks and other construction materials. Carbon dioxide can make up a significant percentage of concrete mass. Lucca Henrion/University of Michigan, CC BY-ND The Kitahama building, the tallest residential tower in Japan, is built with bendable concrete for earthquake resistance. MC681/Wikimedia Commons At the University of Michigan, we are working on composites that produce a bendable concrete material that allows thinner, less brittle structures that require less steel reinforcement, further reducing related carbon emissions. The material can be engineered to maximize the amount of CO2 it can store by using smaller particles that readily react with CO2, turning it to mineral. The CO2-based bendable concrete can be used for general buildings, water and energy infrastructure, as well as transportation infrastructure. Bendable concrete was used in the 61-story Kitahama tower in Osaka, Japan, and roadway bridge slabs in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The challenge of lifecycle emissions These cutting-edge technologies can start addressing concrete infrastructure’s carbon footprint, but barriers still exist. In a study published Feb. 8, three of us looked at the lifecycle emissions from infusing CO2 into concrete and found that estimates did not always account for emissions from CO2 capture, transportation and use. With colleagues, we came up with strategies for ensuring that carbon curing has a strong emissions benefit. Overall, we recommend developing a standard CO2 curing protocol. Lab experiments show that CO2 curing can improve concrete’s strength and durability, but results vary with specific curing procedures and concrete mixes. Research can improve the conditions and the timing of steps in the curing process to increase concrete’s performance. Electricity use – the largest emissions source during curing – can also be reduced by streamlining the process and possibly by using waste heat. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Advanced concrete mixes, bendable concrete in particular, already begin to address these issues by increasing durability. Merging infrastructure and climate policy In 2020, a wide range of companies announced steps to reduce their emissions. However, government investment and procurement policies are still needed to transform the construction industry. Local governments are taking the first steps. “Low embodied carbon concrete” rules and projects to reduce the amount of cement in concrete have cropped up around the country, including in Marin County, California; Hastings-on-Hudson, New York; and a sidewalk pilot in Portland, Oregon. In New York and New Jersey, lawmakers have proposed state-level policies that would provide price discounts in the bidding process to proposals with the lowest emissions from concrete. These policies could serve as a blueprint for reducing carbon emissions from concrete production and other building materials. A lot of North American infrastructure is in a state of disrepair. Achim Herring/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Nationally, the crumbling of federally managed infrastructure has been a steadily growing crisis. The Biden administration could start to address those problems, as well as climate change, and create jobs through a strategic infrastructure program. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently declared that there were “enormous opportunities for job creation, equity and climate achievement when it comes to advancing America’s infrastructure.” Policies that elevate low-carbon concrete to a nationwide climate solution could follow.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lucca Henrion, University of Michigan; Duo Zhang, University of Michigan; Victor C. Li, University of Michigan, and Volker Sick, University of Michigan Read more:Biden plans to fight climate change in a way no U.S. president has done beforeWhat is climate-ready infrastructure? Some cities are starting to adapt Lucca Henrion works as a research fellow in the Global CO2 Initiative at the University of Michigan. He is a volunteer with the Open Air Collective. Duo Zhang works as an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan. He conducts research on carbon-sequestering concrete materials.Victor C. Li receives research funding from the Department of Energy (ARPA-E) and the Aramco Company. He is the James R. Rice Distinguished University Professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Professor Li directs the Center for Low Carbon Built Environment (CLCBE) at the University of Michigan.Volker Sick receives funding from the US Department of Energy and the Global CO2 Initiative at the University of Michigan.

  • Syrian army says air defences intercepted 'Israeli aggression' over Damascus

    Syria's army said on Monday the country's air defences had intercepted "Israeli aggression" over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months. The Israeli military, which just began a surprise air force combat drill along the country's northern border, said "it did not comment on foreign reports," according to a spokeswoman. Syrian state media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli air force.

  • You may be eligible for more COVID stimulus money. Here’s how to get it

    You may be eligible for more stimulus money. We explain how.

  • Scheduled implosion brings down Pa. bridge

    A bridge in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania was demolished on Saturday as part of a $9.95 million bridge replacement project. (Feb. 13)

  • Authorities search for suspect in 2016 homicide after skeletal remains identified as missing Louisiana woman

    The remains were found in a rural area of Evangeline Parish, Louisiana during the search for a missing child in December 2018.

  • Israel study on Pfizer vaccine shows 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases

    A recent study by Israel’s largest healthcare provider found that after both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, people are 94% less likely to have symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 92% fewer cases of severe illness due to the virus, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Israel has been rapidly vaccinating its population, and the new study underscores how effective the vaccine is, as the data nearly matches Pfizer's Phase three clinical trial that showed the vaccine to be 95% effective. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhere it stands: According to Reuters, Clalit, the health system that covers most Israelis, compared 600,000 people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine against a same-sized group with matching medical histories who had not received the vaccine yet.Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science reported a decline in hospitalization and serious illness in people aged 55 and older.“It shows unequivocally that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study,” said Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer.The data also indicates the Pfizer vaccine is "even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot".Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump impeachment: Insurrection incitement charge a 'monstrous lie'

    The ex-president's lawyers present evidence in the US Senate relating to the deadly Capitol riots.

  • French hospitals to move into crisis mode from Thursday, report says

    France's Health Ministry has asked regional health agencies and hospitals to enter "crisis organisation" to prepare for a possible surge in coronavirus cases as a result of highly contagious variants, Le Journal Du Dimanche reported. The move, which would echo measures taken in March and November when France went into lockdown, involves increasing the number of hospital beds available, delaying non-urgent surgery and mobilising all medical staff resources. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the contents of the memo cited by Le Journal Du Dimanche.