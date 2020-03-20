This Italian Photographer Is Documenting Her Life in the Coronavirus Lockdown

Photographer Lucia Buricelli lives alone in a studio apartment in Milan. On March 9, Italy became the first democratic country since the Second World War to impose a nationwide lockdown, extending measures that had already been in place in northern Italy since a day earlier. Buricelli — like most of her 62 million fellow Italians — has stayed home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Italy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe with more than 41,000 confirmed cases and over 3,400 deaths so far. On Thursday, its death toll overtook China’s.

Italy’s nationwide quarantine has since become a precedent for other countries, including Spain and France. The ban, which has only left grocery stores, banks, and pharmacies open, is expected to remain in place until April 3, although it may be extended.

Buricelli, a Venice native, has hardly left her home for over a week. (The lockdown allows exceptions for necessities — more food, medicine, or work — if the person has a certified note.)

Left: 11:50 A.M. Bathroom details; Right: 12:36 P.M. Detail of a dress on the bedroom window | Lucia Buricelli for TIME More

1:26 P.M. Putting clean clothes in order | Lucia Buricelli for TIME More

Left: 3:50 P.M. View from the balcony; Right: 3:40 P.M. Taking care of the plant | Lucia Buricelli for TIME More

“It’s not fun for me, but if you have to do it, you do it,” Buricell says, admitting she is bored all by herself. The 25-year-old goes out once a week to buy groceries. Prior to the lockdown, she went to work every day, went out in the evenings and enjoyed making pictures outside. But she reasons that if the doctors can do what they’re doing, the least she can do is stay home and try to help contain the virus.