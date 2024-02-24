Italian PM Meloni in Ukraine ahead of G7 videoconference

(L-R) Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrive to attend a joint press conference during a visit to Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the conflict with Russia. Benoit Doppagne/Belga/dpa

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as leaders from Europe and around the world mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion on Saturday.

As acting chairwoman of the G7 group of democratic industrialized nations, Meloni will chair a leaders' videoconference from Kiev later Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky will also take part.

A joint declaration is to be issued afterwards.

The G7 also includes the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, France and Germany. According to Ukrainian media reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also in Ukraine. Most of the leaders will join the meeting via video link.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo are already in Kiev.