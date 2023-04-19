Italian police discover 2 tons of cocaine floating off coast of Sicily

About $440 million worth of cocaine was found floating in the waters off of Sicily, Italian officials announced.

According to Italian police, it was “one of the largest” drug hauls ever seen in their country.

The bundle was found separated into 70 waterproof packages and also had a luminous tracking device attached, BBC News reported.

The illicit cargo was first spotted by a maritime surveillance aircraft.

The “peculiar packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device to allow tracking” led authorities to suspect the shipment had been dumped into the water by a cargo ship so that it could be picked up later by another party, Italy’s Guardia di Finanza said in a Monday statement.

Military police force released a video to their Twitter page highlighting the striking size of the haul.

Officials didn’t say which crime group, if any, was suspected in the operation.

Organized crime in Sicily has been dominated by the notorious Cosa Nostra syndicate, with a history of activity as far back as the 19th century. Previously the most powerful mafia group in all of Italy, its criminal activity is known to reach the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Another group which allegedly operates much of the drug trade throughout Europe is the ‘Ndrangheta crime group.

By the estimate of one think-tank, ‘Ndrangheta rakes in billions of dollars annually — more money than McDonald’s and Deutsche Bank combined.