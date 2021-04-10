Italian prosecutor says Salvini should not be tried in Gregoretti migrant case

FILE PHOTO: News conference of far-right leader Matteo Salvini in Catania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (Reuters) - A prosecutor said on Saturday that Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini should not be sent to trial over illegally detaining migrants in a case being considered by a court in the Sicilian city of Catania.

The high-profile case, for which former Prime Minister Conte was also asked to testify, centres on an incident in July 2019, when Salvini, then interior minister, blocked more than 100 people aboard a coastguard ship for six days as he waited for European allies to agree to resettle them.

Magistrates have argued that Salvini kidnapped the migrants, not allowing them to disembark the Gregoretti but rather keeping them at sea in fierce heat off of the port of Augusta.

Prosecutor Andrea Bonomo said on Saturday that the former minister should not be tried, as his decision did not violate international treaties and was not to be considered kidnapping, given that the coastguard ship was a so-called place of safety where migrants were given medical assistance and support.

Bonomo, speaking at a court hearing, added that the government backed Salvini's decision and his policy overall, given the coalition had asked Europe to discuss a different mechanism to allocate migrants in the bloc.

A decision on whether or not to proceed with the trial will be taken by a judge on May 14.

Salvini, who heads the anti-immigrant League party, has always argued that he was acting in the national interest and that the entire government backed his initiative, something Conte has disputed.

In a separate case, in Palermo, a prosecutor has formally called for Salvini to be indicted for kidnapping over his decision in August 2019 to prevent migrants from disembarking from another ship, a rescue ship operated by charity Open Arms.

A final decision on whether to proceed with that case rests with a senior judge.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute

    U.S. President Joe Biden faces a Sunday deadline to decide whether to intervene in a trade dispute between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers that could impact a Georgia factory and his push for more electric vehicles. The companies, LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co, have spent months trying to take advantage of past and promised U.S. investments, and ties to politicians. The Biden Administration, through the U.S. Trade Representative's office, is set to decide as early as Friday whether to take the rare step of reversing the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), unless the Korean battery companies reach a last-minute settlement.

  • EU's Michel says COVID-19 recovery fund is sufficient - Les Echos

    The European Union's COVID-19 recovery response is robust and does not fall short when compared with the United States' $1.9 trillion recovery plan, European Council President Charles Michel told Les Echos newspaper. EU member states agreed last summer on a 750 billion euro ($892.2 billion) recovery fund, but with governments still submitting detailed spending plans, frustration is growing in some capitals at the slow speed of disbursing the money. Some leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have also questioned whether further stimulus is needed after a second and now a third wave of coronavirus infections swept the continent, prompting further lockdowns.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • Indian forces kill 7 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

    Militants hid inside a mosque as government forces cordoned off a neighborhood in southern Shopian town on Thursday, police said. Lt. Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesman, said five militants were killed and three soldiers and an army officer were wounded. As the fighting raged, Shopian residents marched near the clash site in solidarity with the rebels and chanted slogans seeking an end to Indian rule.

  • Aramco agrees $12.4 billion deal to sell stake in pipelines

    Saudi oil producer Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion deal to sell a 49% stake in its pipelines to a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners. Announced late on Friday, it is the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019. The lease and leaseback agreement includes a 49% stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines, it said in a statement.

  • ‘An enormous waste’: How stimulus checks play in red-state America

    Many see the relief bill as padded with unnecessary items, further ballooning the national debt even as the economic outlook is improving.

  • EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with United States - Der Spiegel

    The European Union has suggested that it and the United States suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports for six months, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as telling Germany's Der Spiegel on Saturday. "We have proposed suspending all mutual tariffs for six months in order to reach a negotiated solution," Dombrovskis told the news magazine. "This would create a necessary breathing space for industries and workers on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.

  • Kim compares North Korea's economic woes to 1990s famine

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for waging another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. “There are many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us, and so our struggle for carrying out the decisions of the Eighth Party Congress would not be all plain sailing,” Kim told lower-level ruling party members on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency. “I made up my mind to ask the WPK (Workers’ Party of Korea) organizations at all levels, including its Central Committee and the cell secretaries of the entire party, to wage another more difficult ‘arduous march’ in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little,” Kim said.

  • Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

    Italian prosecutors have accused a top World Health Organization official of lying to them about a spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. health agency. Prosecutors in Bergamo placed Dr. Ranieri Guerra, at the time a WHO assistant director general, under investigation for allegedly making false declarations to them when he voluntarily agreed to be questioned in November. Guerra was the WHO’s liaison with the Italian government after Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe last year.

  • Women fighting fires in Florida: Colleagues' support crucial

    Krystyna Krakowski became a firefighter in Florida at a time when there were very few women to work beside or guide her in the service. Krakowski is one of five women at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue who made department history last year by working an entire shift with no male colleagues — a feat that went viral on social media. “I’ve worked super hard to be strong from Day One,” said firefighter Julie Dudley.

  • Jetblue founder David Neeleman's new airline is recruiting pilots and 4,400 have already applied - here's what Breeze Airways looks for when hiring

    Thousands of pilots are vying to get in on the ground floor of aviation's most-watched startup and help David Neeleman succeed with his fifth airline.

  • Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    The U.K.’s national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip’s death was announced Friday. The BBC canceled its regular programming and aired special coverage hosted by black-clad news anchors throughout the day. The broadcaster received so many complaints alleging its reporting was excessive that it set up a special website page for viewers to register objections if they felt there was “too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

  • 'Justice League' writer Joss Whedon is facing a slew of allegations from A-list actors. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

    The creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of "The Avengers" has been accused by actors of inappropriate behavior on set.

  • Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

    Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights of Russian-speakers being violated could be the reason for the resumption of armed aggression against Ukraine. "At the same time, it should be noted that the intensification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is possible only if an appropriate political decision is made at the highest level in the Kremlin," he said in a statement.

  • Review: The mid-tier Porsche 911 Turbo is a reminder that sometimes you can have more fun with cheaper toys

    The Porsche 911 Turbo is the little brother to the more powerful Turbo S. It's cheaper than its sibling but just as quick and remarkable to drive.

  • The day the Duke died: the passing of Prince Philip, told in 17 pictures

    He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth. Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here. A traditional notice at the Palace...

  • MyPillow's products have disappeared from Costco's site - but the company won't say whether it's cut ties with Mike Lindell's brand

    An employee said no MyPillow items seemed to be in stock at any of Costco's NYC stores either.

  • SpaceX is spending $1,500 to make each Starlink terminal but customers will only be charged $499, its president says

    Each Starlink terminal used to cost SpaceX $3,000 to make. Now, they've been reduced to $1,500, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said.

  • Trump's plan to start his own social media platform is doomed to failure, say experts

    Donald Trump is very unlikely to launch a successful new social media network, experts told Insider.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.