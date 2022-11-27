Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide

Reuters

Emergency workers stepped up efforts on Sunday to find 11 people missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia a day after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town. Rescue divers were searching the waters off the port of Casamicciola Terme, where a wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island's highest mountain on Saturday and crashed over houses and roads, killing at least one person. The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, said on Sunday the death toll was still one but 11 people were missing, adding that improved weather conditions should help search efforts.