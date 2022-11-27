Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide
Rescuers dug through mud for a second dayin the search for people believed lost in landslide
Rescuers dug through mud for a second dayin the search for people believed lost in landslide
Rescuers in Illinois and Missouri save multiple lives this weekend.
Heavy rains resulted in a landslide on the island of Ischia, damaging a small town in the process.
Emergency workers stepped up efforts on Sunday to find 11 people missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia a day after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town. Rescue divers were searching the waters off the port of Casamicciola Terme, where a wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island's highest mountain on Saturday and crashed over houses and roads, killing at least one person. The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, said on Sunday the death toll was still one but 11 people were missing, adding that improved weather conditions should help search efforts.
Scott pledged to give away at least half her wealth when signing up to the Giving Pledge in 2019 and has since donated more than $14 billion.
Headlined by a clash between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, this year’s PFL Championship promises plenty of MMA excitement — here’s how to watch the event live online
Torrential rains continue to hamper rescue efforts on this picturesque holiday island.
Dakota Ditcheva showed off some freaky flyweight power when she snatched consciousness from Katherine Corogenes.
The Russian military is using winter as a weapon, targeting Ukraine's power grid. With electricity cut, millions of Ukrainian families were unable to cook meals on Saturday. Chris Livesay reports.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook/HandoutBy the time he was 23, J. Nicholas Bryant was living a version of the cartoonishly opulent lifestyle he always wanted.Social media posts from that time depict the bright-smiling Texan riding private jets stocked with vodka, enjoying steak dinners on yachts, and lounging in five-star hotel rooms.Bryant was originally from a small city dependent on the oil industry, and friends told The Daily Beast that he was popular b
(Bloomberg) -- Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, is expected to take a senior role in a restructuring of Yandex NV after winning the Russian president’s blessing to leave government service amid an overhaul of the country’s most prominent technology company following sanctions imposed over Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden
Here's a look back at the handful of US commanders in chief who also spent time working in general stores, grocery shops, and ice cream parlors.
A video online shows Oregon's D.J. Johnson appearing to throw a punch at an Oregon State fan after the loss.
An Alabama woman was jailed for allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy. But she was never pregnant. Stacey Freeman was arrested and booked in Etowah County after being under investigation by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) for substance use, when one of her children told a social worker that her mom was pregnant. Freeman […]
Dakota Ditcheva is just now finding her self-confidence, and she is already a dangerous finisher.
The reality star got ultra candid on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” about how one dress played a role in her getting pregnant with her eldest child.
The Italian island of Ischia was hit by heavy rains which prompted a massive landslide that demolished buildings, roads, and cars.
Conor McGregor fires back.
The horrific abuse of 39-year-old Kelly Masten should outrage every Texan, and Fort Worth should be embarrassed. | Opinion
John Bolton is latest ex-White House official to condemn former boss and says Republicans are ready for a ‘fresh face’
Driving the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Pininfarina Battista showed me what separates a sports car from a supercar.