Italian studies show COVID-19 shots less effective in immunocompromised

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis greets children as he holds an audience to mark the 150th anniversary of Rome’s Bambino Gesu children’s hospital, at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican
Emilio Parodi
·2 min read

By Emilio Parodi

MILAN (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines are less effective on people with weakened immune systems, three small Italian studies show, which the studies' researchers say highlight the need to deploy booster shots for this group of vulnerable people.

The studies show that, on average, 30% of immunocompromised patients do not develop immunity to the virus after vaccination.

The remaining 70% respond to the vaccine, especially after the second dose, but to a lesser extent than healthy people and with differences from group to group, the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which conducted the three small studies, said in a statement on Monday.

The studies were conducted among a group of 21 patients with primary immunodeficiency disease, 34 children and young adults undergoing heart and lung transplants, and 45 young people with liver and kidney transplants.

The results indicate the need to increase the level of protection of the most vulnerable with booster doses, the hospital said.

"The results of our studies show that it is essential to protect the most fragile categories by administering the third dose of vaccine, calibrating the dosages or resorting to new adjuvanted vaccine formulations able to enhance the immune response to the virus and maintain it over time," said Professor Paolo Palma, head of clinical immunology and vaccinology at the Bambino Gesu.

The findings come as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to announce later on Monday its decision on whether to recommend a third dose of the vaccine.

There is no consensus among scientists on how widely boosters should be deployed. The United States, Britain and Israel have launched booster programmes, but only Israel is administering extra shots to the whole population.

The serological response to the vaccine, indicating the amount of antibodies present in the blood, and the cellular response - the presence of SARS-CoV-2-specific T-lymphocytes - were both analysed in all three studies.

Data was then compared with those of control groups of healthy people, who received the COVID vaccination during the same period.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Josephine Mason and Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Study Claims The MIND Diet Can Help Prevent This Common Aging Problem

    By now, if you're interested in living a long, healthy life, you probably have some sense of how different foods affect your body. You may have even noticed, for instance, which breakfast foods leave you feeling groggy all day versus the ones that give you the energy boost you need in the morning.Scientists continue to explore how what we eat affects not just our bodies but our minds, too. This is why the MIND diet is of particular interest—it combines elements of the Mediterranean diet with tho

  • Why Global Shortages Won’t Ruin the Holidays

    Big store chains and others are coping with the bottlenecks, which means that the outlook for holiday sales is looking brighter.

  • Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

    The word “salumi” ( or its singular, “salume”) seems to be popping up more on restaurant menus, Instagram feeds, even at some deli counters. Salumi is the category of high-quality cured meats that includes salami, prosciutto and others, many of them pork-based. The definition of salumi is subjective and evolving, and producers are stretching the old boundaries.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Triple shooting critically injures two outside Ward Parkway bowling alley in Kansas City

    The triple shooting that left two men with critical injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries occurred about 11:15 p.m. at the Ward Parkway Lane bowling alley in Kansas City.

  • Fossil fuel demand shakes off pandemic in blow to climate fight

    Demand for coal and natural gas has exceeded pre-COVID-19 highs with oil not far behind, dealing a setback to hopes the pandemic would spur a faster transition to clean energy from fossil fuels. Global natural gas shortages, record gas and coal prices, a power crunch in China and a three-year high on oil prices all tell one story - demand for energy has roared back and the world still needs fossil fuels to meet most of those energy needs. "The demand fall during the pandemic was entirely linked to governments' decision to restrict movements and had nothing to do with the energy transition," Cuneyt Kazokoglu, head of oil demand analysis at FGE told Reuters.

  • Paris court delays verdict in Tapie affair after tycoon's death - source

    PARIS (Reuters) -The Paris appeals court has postponed delivering its verdict this week over the so-called Tapie affair concerning a disputed payment made by the state in 2008 after the death of French tycoon Bernard Tapie, a judicial source said on Monday. A French prosecutor in June told judges that Orange's boss Stephane Richard should face three years in jail for his alleged involvement the disputed compensation. Richard has denied the allegations, saying he was doing his job and only played a secondary role in the arbitration process in which Tapie was awarded 403 million euros in the state-funded settlement.

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • OPEC+ gathers to discuss oil output amid higher prices

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsOPEC+ holds its latest monthly meeting today to discuss the ongoing easing of joint supply curbs as demand returns from the pandemic and prices have been on an upward trend.What's next: Via Reuters this morning, "OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market."Stay on t

  • Amid COVID-19 booster data dilemma, EU nations' plans diverge

    A patchwork of campaigns for an extra COVID-19 shot are being rolled out across the European Union even before the region's drug watchdog rules on whether they are safe and effective. Italy, France, Germany and Ireland have already started to administer booster shots and the Netherlands plans to do so soon but only to people who are immuno-suppressed. But several EU countries are waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its opinion this week.

  • Dr. Fauci Says It's 'Too Soon to Tell' How COVID Will Affect Americans' Christmas Plans

    Fauci also warned Americans of getting complacent indoors with colder weather approaching in an interview on Face the Nation

  • Israel tightened its COVID vaccine pass to require a booster shot to get into most indoor venues

    Israel plans to reset its 'green pass' in coming days which, to require a booster shot within six months of the second dose to be valid.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

  • Japan's new PM Kishida flags chance of tweaking financial income tax

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that tweaking the country's financial income tax rate will be among options in addressing income disparity. In his first news conference as prime minister, Kishida also said he will consider offering cash payouts to households hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Kishida said he wants to pursue policies that achieve "a new type of capitalism" that distributes more wealth to households and addresses Japan's widening income gap.

  • 5 Myths About Diabetes, and What You Need to Know to Stay Healthy

    Diabetes myths are common. From confusion about who gets it, what it means about your diet, and how to treat it—find out the truth from leading specialists.

  • U.S. administers nearly 396 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • BioNTech's CEO says the world might need new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-2022 to protect against emerging variants

    Current COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots may not be enough to protect against future variants of the coronavirus, Ugur Sahin told the FT.

  • Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 test results

    Hayward and a friend tried to use fake COVID documents to avoid a quarantine when entering the state.

  • Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games. The Warriors said coach Steve Kerr made the announcement to reporters Sunday after practice before the team traveled to Portland to play its first preseason game. Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games starting Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

  • Star Trek's Captain Kirk rocketing into space next week

    Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space.