Italy towns close down amid virus case clusters, 2 deaths

Red and white tape cordons off the cafe where three people who frequented it tested positive for the China virus, in Castiglione d'Adda, Northern Italy, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A dozen northern Italian towns were on effective lockdown Saturday after the new virus linked to China claimed two fatalities in Italy and sickened an increasing number of people who had no direct links to the origin of the virus. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown Saturday after the deaths of two people infected with the new virus from China and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad.

The secondary contagions prompted authorities in some Lombardy and Veneto towns to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. The mayor of Milan, Italy's business capital and the regional capital of Lombardy, shuttered public offices.

A 78-year-old man infected with the virus died in Veneto. A post-mortem test performed on a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy came back positive, though it wasn't clear if illness from the virus caused her death.

Hundreds of residents and workers who came into contact with 79people who tested positive were put into isolation pending results of their tests. Civil protection crews set up a tent camp outside a closed hospital in Veneto to screen medical staff for the virus.

In the town of Codogno, where the first patient identified in the northern cluster was in critical condition, closed supermarkets, restaurants and shops made main street practically a ghost town. The few people out wore face masks, which were coveted items after selling out at pharmacies.

Late Saturday, civil protection officials said 79 people had contracted the virus, including the two who died and one who was cured. Of the remaining 76, 54 were in Lombardy, 17 in Veneto, two in Emilia Romagna, two in Lazio — a Chinese couple from Wuhan — and one in Piemonte.

Lombardy government authorities said the region's cases were traceable to a 38-year-old Italian who hadn't traveled to China, but it remained unclear how he was infected. Ten towns in Lombardy received orders to suspend nonessential activities and services.

Veneto regional president Luca Zaia said Saturday that the contagion showed that the virus is transmitted like any flu and that trying to pinpoint a single source for the cases or to establish a link to China no longer were effective containment measures.

“You can get it from anyone," he told reporters. “We can expect to have cases of patients who had no contact" with suspected carriers. While the virus isn't particularly lethal, it can be for the elderly or people with existing conditions, he said.

The man who died in Veneto, for example, did not meet the main risk factors for the virus when he was diagnosed with pneumonia two weeks ago: he hadn't traveled to China or come into contact with anyone who did. Therefore, the ill man wasn't originally tested for the virus.

He was only tested after he didn't respond to conventional pneumonia treatment, and by then it was too late, according to Francesca Russo, the head of healthcare for the Veneto region.

Along with eight other infected people, the man who died formed a cluster in his hometown of Vo'Euganeo, population 3,300. Russo expressed relief that to date, none of the hospital personnel who treated him has tested positive.

Lombardy health and welfare ministry chief Giulio Gallera said that region's cases also comprised a traceable cluster,but officials were still stumped about where it originated.

The first person to fall ill had met with a man who returned from China on Jan. 21, but he testednegative for the virus and has been ruled out as the source.Other people acquired their infections from the 38-year-old sick patient either through contact with him or the hospital in Codogno where he first received treatment Feb. 18.

More than 250 tests were completed in Lombardy, though hundreds more were being processed, including among the man's colleagues at a Unilever plant near Codogno where he worked, Gallera said.

“Given how contagious it is, it's possible the numbers will increase,” he said.

National and regional officials approved an ordinance that put 10 Lombardy towns in effective lockdown around Lodi, southeast of Milan, after the region reported a quadrupling of cases Friday. But individual cities outside the area covered by the ordinance, such as Cremona, issued their own restrictions after confirming there were local cases.

In Milan itself, however, life was largely continuing on as usual: Inter Milan was still scheduled to play Sampdoria on Sunday night in Italy's Serie A soccer league, and Milan Fashion Week was wrapping up, even though chatter about the rising numbers accompanied the runway shows.