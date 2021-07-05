Italian watchdog takes aim at delivery firm's gig-worker algorithms

FILE PHOTO: A delivery driver for Glovo cycles in downtown Milan
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority on Monday ordered the delivery firm Foodinho, owned by the Spanish start-up Glovo, to change the computer algorithms used to manage staff to avoid any discrimination, after finding breaches of privacy and labour laws.

The move comes as a debate on how to regulate workers' rights in the digitised "gig economy" is unfolding around the world. The European Commission has opened a public consultation on potential EU-wide rules.

Trade unions say management algorithms on international platforms are eroding gig workers' wages and rights, just as lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand for casual workers such as delivery drivers.

The watchdog, Garante, said it had ordered Foodinho to pay a 2.6 million euro ($3.1 million) fine after an investigation of its management of its 19,000 riders in Italy, as well as other online delivery platforms.

It said the company had not explained its automatic order management system properly to its workers, and had failed to ensure that the results of automatic processes to evaluate the workers' performance were correct.

Foodinho also failed to provide workers with ways to challenge decisions made using the algorithm, including the exclusion of some riders from taking orders, the authority said.

The watchdog gave Foodinho 150 days to make the required changes, and said Spain's data authority would look into Glovo's international digital platform.

Glovo, which is based in Barcelona and operates its services in Italy through Foodinho, had no immediate comment.

The firm delivers everything from food to household supplies to some 10 million users across 20 countries.

A court in Spain ruled last year that Glovo workers were employees and not freelancers, while the Spanish government is proposing legislation to give unions access to the algorithms that tech companies use to manage their workforces.

And in February, Britain's Supreme Court found that a group of Uber drivers were entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut

    Chinese regulators have gained a reputation for aggressive action, but even hardened investors were shocked by the announcement of a probe into ride-hailing firm Didi just two days after its $4.4 billion New York stock market debut. While Didi's initial public offering (IPO) prospectus did mention some of the regulatory risks to its operations, there was no indication that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) would begin investigating the company and ban it from accepting new users during the review. Didi said on Monday it was not aware of the probe announced by the CAC on July 2, which sent its shares as much as 10% lower, before its IPO.

  • Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine

    Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who liked to compare himself to former President Donald Trump, formally announced Monday that he's launching a campaign for a third term. LePage has not been shy about criticizing his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, over fiscal policies and her actions during the coronavirus pandemic. “Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities,” he said in a statement.

  • Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

    The former president said he didn't know about certain tax "stuff" at a Florida rally after his company was indicted for tax fraud.

  • Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)

    Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.” “These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought

  • Student claims to photograph large UFO hovering 'for 10 seconds' over Devon seafront

    Matthew Evans, 36, spotted the bright unidentified object while looking out of his top-floor flat window last week.

  • Trump’s New Spokesperson Tweets Article That Says His Election Claims Are A Lie

    "Thank you for not actually reading the article you linked to," one Twitter user told Liz Harrington.

  • The new circus comes to town: fiery support for Donald Trump at rain-soaked Florida rally

    Fireworks, a Trump impersonator and undying belief in the former president at his second rally after leaving office Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally in Sarasota, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Their trust in Trump remains unshaken. Supporters of Donald Trump, the former US president, gathered in their thousands at a rain-soaked rally in Florida on Saturday unmoved by criminal charges against his business. Two days earlier the Trump

  • GOP Rep Thomas Massie Schooled After Claiming Military ‘Will Quit If the COVID Vaccine Is Mandated’

    Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie found himself on the receiving end of a lesson in military protocol on Monday morning, after suggesting that active-duty members can simply “quit.” On Saturday, the GOP representative posted that he had been in touch with members of the military who were considering “quitting” if they were forced to get a COVID vaccine, which so far has largely proven safe. “I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is

  • Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

    Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland are worrying their more politically mainstream partners in the 27-nation EU. Then on Thursday, Slovenia’s return to the European stage — it took over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months — was marked by concerns about the right-wing government’s record on media freedoms and its failure to nominate legal experts to the fraud-busting European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

  • Trump took a 'sudden interest' in Ghislaine Maxwell when discussing who to pardon, according to a new book

    Donald Trump asked of Ghislaine Maxwell: "Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?" according to journalist Michael Wolff

  • China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an exte

  • Kaseya hackers demand $70 million in massive ransomware attack

    Russia-linked hackers suspected in this weekend's mass attack on software provider Kaseya, which could affect thousands of companies worldwide, demanded $70 million to restore data they are holding for ransom, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The hack is the latest and most dramatic in a series of high-profile ransomware attacks this year, exposing the pandemic-style threat that this type of cybercrime poses to companies and governments around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Tigray rebels accept 'ceasefire in principle' but set conditions

    Rebel leaders in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region on Sunday accepted "a ceasefire in principle" but posed strict conditions for it to be formalised.

  • Biden Report Card: Slumping poll numbers, nixes Mount Rushmore fireworks

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden pushing to the end of a mediocre week, his polling down due to concerns about inflation, and head-scratching all around for his false bragging on his baseball record and his demand that he only give happy talk when pressed by the media.

  • Arkansas governor says that fellow GOP Gov. Kristi Noem set 'a bad precedent' in using private funds to send National Guard to US-Mexico border

    Noem, a former congresswoman who is seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, said that the $1 million donation came as "a surprise."

  • Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

    Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida.

  • Trump seemed to acknowledge the existence of tax schemes the Trump Org is being prosecuted for, while denying they are crimes

    At a rally in Florida, Trump framed allegations against his company and its CFO as the kind of thing anybody might do. Prosecutors disagree.

  • ‘I can’t live on $709 a month’: Americans on social security push for its expansion

    Calls for reform include increasing benefits in line with cost of living as employers provide fewer retirement pensions An average of 65 million Americans receive a monthly social security benefit, with majority of payments going to retired workers and their dependents. Photograph: John Nacion/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Nancy Reynolds, age 74, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, works as a cashier at Walmart while struggling to make ends meet on her work income and social security benefits of just $70

  • Trump Visits Florida to Whine About Arrests of Jan. 6 Rioters Amid Surfside Recovery Efforts

    Joe Raedle/GettyDonald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, where he revived his long-running list of grievances about Joe Biden’s “atrocious” administration and appeared to voice support for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.“The radical Left, thanks to a rigged and dishonest election, now controls the U.S. government,” he complained, continuing to propagate the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also called New York prosecutors “fascist and authoritarian” for charging h

  • Will the US-Canada border reopen this summer? Tourists, business travelers and families anxiously await news

    With increasing COVID vaccinations and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the US and Canada haven’t fully reopened the border.