Is Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.’s (BIT:IWB) 9.8% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we'll evaluate Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (BIT:IWB) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Italian Wine Brands:

0.098 = €12m ÷ (€188m - €67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Italian Wine Brands has an ROCE of 9.8%.

View our latest analysis for Italian Wine Brands

Does Italian Wine Brands Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Italian Wine Brands's ROCE is fairly close to the Beverage industry average of 9.5%. Separate from how Italian Wine Brands stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Our data shows that Italian Wine Brands currently has an ROCE of 9.8%, compared to its ROCE of 6.9% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Italian Wine Brands's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BIT:IWB Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Italian Wine Brands.

How Italian Wine Brands's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Italian Wine Brands has total liabilities of €67m and total assets of €188m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Italian Wine Brands's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Italian Wine Brands's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.