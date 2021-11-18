Italy to acquire 50,000 courses for each of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drugs

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's COVID-19 Special Commissioner was given a mandate by the health ministry to acquire 50,000 courses of each of Merck's and Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drugs, his office said in a statement.

It added that the procedure to undersign the contracts with the two companies will soon be started and that Italy would have the two drugs, known as Monlupiravir and Paxlovid respectively, as soon as the two companies will be able to supply them.

Countries have scrambled to secure doses of the Pfizer and Merck oral drugs after promising data reported by both companies.

