Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

COLLEEN BARRY
·2 min read

MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security around its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an anarchist network that has been acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly a dozen attacks since the end of November, ranging from vandalism to explosive devices that have caused damage to Italian diplomatic targets in Argentina, Bolivia, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. No injuries have been reported.

“It is obvious that there is an international solidarity (among anarchists) and therefore an attack against Italy, against Italian institutions, is being carried out across the world,’’ Tajani said, adding that security was being raised at all Italian embassies and consulates as well as the foreign ministry.

Tajani said they believe the network includes both Italians and anarchists from other countries acting in concert. He referred to graffiti scrawled in Catalan on the building housing the Italian Consulate in Barcelona.

The most serious of the attacks was the firebombing of two cars at the residence of an Italian diplomat in Athens in early December — one car was torched, and Tajani said only the failure of the second bomb targeting a car inside the garage of the residence and near a gas line averted worse consequences.

The attacks and as well as a series of protests, including one planned Tuesday in Madrid, are in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, who has been on a hunger strike since October to protest a strict prison regime reserved for terrorists and mafiosi. The 55-year-old militant is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting in the leg an energy executive for a state-controlled company and 20 years for a series of dynamite attacks in Italy.

An appeals court in Turin last spring toughened his prison conditions to include solitary confinement except for one hour a day and a strict limit of family visits. The regime is imposed on prisoners who are considered to pose a danger even from inside prison.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that the fact of the attacks only reinforces the necessity of the regime in Cospito’s case.

Cospito’s lawyers are currently appealing the strict conditions.

In the meantime, Cospito has been transferred from Sardinia to a prison south of Milan, which Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said was best equipped to deal with the health challenges of the hunger strike, which started in October.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Italy promotes short-term job market, shunning Spain's example

    Marta Pizza, a 26-year-old swimming instructor, has worked at a Rome sports centre for the last two years earning 8.50 euros per hour with no pension contributions, sick pay or holidays. Italy's right-wing government is taking steps to facilitate temporary and informal work arrangements like hers, rolling back previous restrictions and angering trade unions, who say the move will exacerbate in-work poverty and stagnant productivity. New Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government argues that more flexibility will mean more jobs, and induce employers to legalise workers previously not declared at all.

  • Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to

    Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.

  • Donald Trump Insults Stormy Daniels' Appearance As Hush-Money Probe Reignites

    The president got personal in his comment about the porn star after a grand jury began hearing evidence in the long-standing case.

  • Journalist Reports Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly 'Can't Wait Until This Guy Dies'

    “I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” McKay Coppins said on CNN.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • Ex-Pence Aide Offers Gross Theory On Why Trump Won't Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene As Running Mate

    The former aide's comments come after a recent report suggested that Greene is ambitious about being Trump's choice for vice president.

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsIMF Eyes ‘Turning Point’ for World Ec

  • MSNBC Host Confronts Matt Gaetz Over ‘Pardon’ Testimonies

    MSNBCMSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up.“We’ve got multiple people — the director of White House presidential personnel, a Trump loyalist, lawyer Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson — they all testified under oath that you specifically requested a pardon,” Melb

  • White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social Security, Medicare

    The White House hit back after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he wants to “strengthen” Medicare and Social Security, arguing on Sunday that the House GOP leader and his conference actually want to slash spending on the entitlement programs. McCarthy said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” earlier Sunday that he wants to…

  • When China Took Issue Over US Military Vessel Reportedly Entering Territorial Waters

    China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea in July. USS Benfold had been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state. The US Seventh Fleet said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law.

  • Ukrainian military says Russia suffered huge losses in Bakhmut in past day

    Invading Russian forces lost more than 500 people killed and wounded near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 31.

  • Drones reportedly attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq

    It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the border region of Boukamal.

  • Turkey's push into Iraq risks deeper conflict

    Looming over the deserted village of Sararo in northern Iraq, three Turkish military outposts break the skyline, part of an incursion that forced the residents to flee last year after days of shelling. The outposts are just some of the dozens of new military bases Turkey has established on Iraqi soil in the past two years as it steps up its decades-long offensive against Kurdish militants sheltered in the remote and rugged region. "When Turkey first came to the area, they set up small portable tents, but in the spring, they set up outposts with bricks and cement," Sararo's mayor Abdulrahman Hussein Rashid said in December during a visit to the village, where shell casings and shrapnel still litter the ground.

  • Ukraine responds to Croatian president after his scandalous statements on Crimea

    Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has sharply criticized Croatian President Zoran Milanović for his statements on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

  • DOJ says it can't comply with Congress request in Biden probe

    Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter earlier this month to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for documents and underlying evidence in the appointment of the special counsel.

  • Pakistan's economy in 'collapse' as IMF visits

    Pakistan is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting, inflation soaring and energy in short supply as International Monetary Fund officials visit to discuss a vital cash injection.Meanwhile, Pakistan is battling severe energy shortages -- with capacity drained by poor infrastructure and mismanagement -- compounding the misery of businesses and citizens.

  • What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's insurgency?

    When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The TTP's denial also came after the Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam. Relations already are strained between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, who are sheltering the TTP leadership and fighters.

  • ‘It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.’ Paul Krugman is with his frenemy Larry Summers on the inflation fight.

    Both economists think the U.S. Federal Reserve is just as likely to overestimate inflation as underestimate it.

  • Polish PM names terms for transferring F-16 fighters to Ukraine

    Poland would be able to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only in coordination with NATO, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told journalists on Jan. 30.