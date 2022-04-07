Italy approves new car incentives of 650 million euros per year

Drivers queue up outside a gas station in Catania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed a decree to allocate 650 million euros ($709 million) per year from 2022 through 2024 for incentives to buy electrified or low-polluting cars, the country's industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The outlay is part of a wider 8.7 billion euro long term plan that Italy announced earlier this year to support its carmaking industry. This allocates 700 million euros in 2022 and 1 billion euros per year from 2023 until 2030.

The wait for incentives, which Rome had announced earlier this year, weighed on car sales in the first months of 2022, with analysts and lobby groups saying buyers were postponing purchases while waiting for the government to implement them.

New car registrations in Italy fell around 23% in February and 30% in March from the year earlier periods.

Rome will subsidise up to 5,000 euros of the purchase price of new electric vehicles costing up to 35,000 euros excluding VAT.

That includes a 2,000 euro contribution linked to the scrappage of a polluting combustion-engine car, the decree showed.

The purchase of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles costing up to 45,000 euros will be subsidised by up to 4,000 euros, while the plan also includes an incentive of 2,000 euros for state-of-the art combustion-engine (Euro6) cars costing up to 35,000 euros when older vehicles are scrapped.

Funds are also available for incentives to buy new motorcycles and for small- and medium-sized business to buy fully electric vans, according to the decree.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Otosan starts all-electric Transit model production in Turkey

    Ford Otosan, the Turkish joint venture of Ford Motor Co , on Thursday said it has begun production of its all-electric Ford Transit model under a 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) investment to increase capacity. It thus became the first major automotive company to produce an all-electric vehicle in Turkey in large volume, with the E-Transit model to be sold in Europe and produced at the company's plant in Kocaeli, northwest Turkey. Ford Otosan, jointly owned by the U.S. automaker and Turkey's largest conglomerate Koc Holding, will raise the factory's annual vehicle capacity to 650,000 from 455,000 under the 2 billion euro investment announced in 2020.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Finland seizes $46 million worth of artwork headed to Russia

    Finland seized tens of millions of dollars worth of artwork on its way to Russia due to the European Union sanctions imposed on the country. Finnish Customs announced Wednesday the agency took hold of the artwork between April 1 and April 2. The paintings and sculptures were in three shipments that came from Italy and…

  • Controversial SEC proposal would rein in large shareholders like Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure on Monday that he acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR) represents just the type of surprise for investors that U.S. regulators may soon curtail.

  • Matt Damon: The political left 'doesn't have a monopoly on compassion'

    Matt Damon, the co-founder of a global water access philanthropy called Water.org, rebuked the notion that liberals tend to be more compassionate than their conservative counterparts.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • The IRS May Charge a Penalty If You Fall Into One of These 7 Categories

    If they have you dead to rights and the penalty is legitimate, you need to pay immediately or set up a payment plan with the IRS. The best way to avoid IRS penalties is to know what gets penalized. Let's say you file a tax return, only to learn you owe taxes.

  • Russia says it sent $650 million bond payment in rubles after US Treasury blocked dollar transfers

    Ratings agencies have said that payment in rubles on dollar bonds would put Russia in a technical default.

  • Dave Ramsey Says These 8 Types of Insurance are Crucial to Protecting Your Family and Finances

    Most people know they need certain kinds of insurance protection in place, such as home insurance and auto insurance. In fact, finance expert Dave Ramsey has identified eight crucial types of insurance that consumers shouldn't go without. As Ramsey points out, complying with the law isn't the only reason to buy car insurance.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • Crypto Group With 70% Success Rate Predicts 40% Shiba Inu Price Pump in April

    CoinMarketCap invites its community to "crowdsource" monthly price targets for crypto. For the past six months the collective has been right 70% of the time.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

    Some sectors of the population may feel the pain of interest rate hikes, while current retirees, and those near retirement, could actually benefit.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i