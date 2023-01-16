Italy arrests No 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run

47
FRANCES D'EMILIO
·4 min read

ROME (AP) — Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.

Messina Denaro was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, said Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad.

A pair of Carabinieri officers, each holding an arm, walked him down the front steps of the upscale clinic and led him to a waiting black van on a gray morning. Messina Denaro was wearing a brown leather jacket trimmed in shearling and a matching white-and-brown skull cap and his trademark tinted glasses. His face looked wan and he looked straight ahead. He was taken to a secret location by police immediately after the arrest, Italian state television reported.

A young man when he went into hiding, he is now 60. Messina Denaro, who had a power base in the port city of Trapani, in western Sicily, was considered Sicily’s Cosa Nostra top boss even while a fugitive.

He was the last of three longtime fugitive top-level Mafia bosses who had for decades eluded capture, and hundreds of police officers over the years had been tasked with tracking him down.

Messina Denaro, who was tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, faces multiple life sentences.

He is set to be imprisoned for two bombings in Sicily in 1992 that murdered top anti-Mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Falcone's wife and several of their bodyguards. Among other grisly crimes he was convicted of is the murder of a Mafia turncoat's young son, who was abducted and strangled before his body was dissolved in a vat of acid.

The arrest Monday came 30 years and a day after the Jan. 15, 1993, capture of convicted “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Toto” Riina, in a Palermo apartment after 23 years on the run. Messina Denaro went into hiding in summer of that same year, as the Italian state stiffened its crackdown on the Sicilian crime syndicate following the murders of Falcone and Borsellino.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni tweeted that Messina Denaro's capture is a “great victory of the state, which shows that it doesn't surrender in the face of the Mafia.”

Italy's Mafia boss who set the record for the longest time on the lam was Bernardo Provenzano, captured in a farmhouse near Corleone, Sicily, in 2006 after 38 years as a fugitive. Once Provenzano was in police hands, the hunt focused on Messina Denaro, but despite numerous reported sightings of the boss, he managed to elude arrest, until Monday.

That all three top bosses were ultimately arrested in the heart of Sicily while they conducted decades of a clandestine life won't surprise Italy's police and prosecutors. Law enforcement have long said that such bosses rely on contacts and confidentiality of fellow mobsters and complicit family members to move the fugitives from hideout to hideout, supply basic needs, like food and clean clothing and communication, and a code of silence known as “omerta'.”

Riina and Provenzano lived out the last years of their life in the strictest of Italian prison conditions reserved for unrepentant organized crime bosses and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Messina Denaro was believed to have enjoyed a more comfortable lifestyle in his decades hiding from police, leaving some to speculate whether he might agree to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for more lenient prison conditions.

During his years on the run, he had a series of lovers and passed time by playing video games, according to Italian media reports.

One of his girlfriends was arrested and convicted of having hidden him for a time while he was a fugitive. But while he had a weakness for women, Messina Denaro could be cruel, strangling a woman while she was pregnant, according to Italian media.

Right after he went into hiding, Messina Denaro sent a letter to his then girlfriend, saying, "You'll hear talk about me, they will paint me like the devil, but it's all falsehoods,'' ANSA quoted the letter as saying.

Wary of being tracked down by cellphone use, Mafia bosses frequently resort to handwritten notes known as “pizzini.” When Provenzano was nabbed in his rustic, almost primitive, hideaway in the countryside, police found a stash of such notes.

With the crackdown that began in the 1990s against Sicily's Cosa Nostra, the island's mafiosi started losing their dominance in Italy compared to other organized crime syndicates.

While the Sicilian Mafia was significantly weakened by a small army of turncoats, on the mainland, the ‘ndrangheta syndicate, based in the “toe” of the Italian peninsula, steadily eclipsed Cosa Nostra in reach and influence. Unlike Sicily's crime syndicates, the ‘ndrangheta draws its footsoldiers based on family ties, leaving it less vulnerable to turncoats. The ’ndrangheta is now one of the world's most powerful cocaine traffickers.

But the Sicilian Mafia still runs drug trafficking operations. Other lucrative illicit businesses include infiltration of public works contracts and extortion of small business owners who are threatened if they don't regularly pay “protection money.”

Recommended Stories

  • As 37 die in apartment strike, Russia seen readying long war

    The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 37, authorities said Monday, as western analysts identified signs the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting. The victims from Saturday's strike on the multi-story residential tower included two children, Ukraine’s National Police reported, and 15 children are among the 75 injured. Residents said there were no military facilities at the site.

  • Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles reportedly charged with capital murder after shooting

    Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was removed from campus, the University of Alabama announced Sunday.

  • Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

    Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. A spokesperson for Scholz said the chancellor had accepted Lambrecht's resignation.

  • Stunning fumble return TD for Bengals beats Ravens, keeps Cincinnati's postseason alive

    One defensive play saved the Bengals on Sunday night.

  • 'Dress like a cabbage': surviving the world's coldest city

    Temperatures have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) this week in Yakutsk during an abnormally long cold snap in the Siberian city known as the coldest on earth. Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin optimistic amid cancer treatment: ‘I'm losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he is in good spirits as he battles lymphoma.

  • Ukrainian first lady: ‘We are capable of persevering for even longer’

    Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Sunday said Ukrainians can persevere “for even longer” as the country’s war with Russia nears the one-year mark, and as the world responded in horror to Moscow’s devastating attack on an apartment building over the weekend. “We understand that upon carrying on for a year, we are capable of persevering…

  • Housing expert: ‘Sellers are absolutely having to negotiate’

    Sellers are offering more concessions as buyer demand wanes.

  • Biden reflects on MLK in sermon at his Atlanta church: 'Progress is never easy, but it's always possible'

    President Joe Biden on Sunday delivered a sermon at Martin Luther King Jr.'s former church in Atlanta, celebrating the late civil rights leader's life and legacy and reflecting on the progress that Biden said was still left to be made. Speaking at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King had preached, Biden spoke on what would have been King's 94th birthday of what he called an "inflection point" in the country.

  • Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report

    A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.

  • After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat

    Police investigating after a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo say a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the fence of the small cat's habitat, and a similar cut was found at a habitat for small monkeys. Dallas police said Saturday evening that they did not know if the two incidents were related. On Friday, arriving zoo workers discovered that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her habitat.

  • Prosecutors: Security video discredits cosplay model's story of self-defense

    Melissa Turner initially told detectives she didn't know what happened to Matthew Trussler, but when investigators found a security camera that held clues to what happened — her story changed.

  • Chris Christie says Biden has ‘political problem’ on document disclosure: ‘Why did they wait to tell us?’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Biden has a “political problem” on his hands as he questioned the administration’s decision to not tell the public about the discovery of the president’s classified documents when it occurred in November. “Why did they wait to tell us?” Christie, a former GOP presidential candidate and…

  • EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

    Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. Experts say California has learned important lessons from the Montecito tragedy, and has more tools to pinpoint the hot spots and more basins and nets are in place to capture the falling debris before it hits homes. WHY IS CALIFORNIA PRONE TO MUDSLIDES?

  • House Republican: If George Santos broke campaign finance laws, 'he will be removed from Congress'

    "I haven't even introduced myself to him because it's pretty despicable the lies that he told," Rep. James Comer said on CNN of embattled Rep. George Santos.

  • Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash; 2 others seriously injured

    Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, died early Sunday morning.

  • Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

    Krishna Mani Baral/ReutersContent warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airline

  • Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport

    Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. Delta Air Lines' departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a safe stop on the John F. Kennedy International Airport runway as the other crossed in front around 8:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

  • California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

    More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River continued to rise.

  • The Traitorous Spooks Helping Putin Crush Their Own People

    Oskar HallgrimssonSOLEDAR, Ukraine—Explosions filled the skies over the apartment complex we’d just been standing in. They were thermite cluster munitions fired by Russia’s multiple long-range rocket systems, spreading white-hot fire over their target. That day, their target was us.Thick globs of flame, hot enough to melt steel and concrete, slowly descended on the civilian apartment buildings of the town of Soledar, one of the crucial battlegrounds of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Vladi