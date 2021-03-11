Italy ban on AstraZeneca batch follows two deaths in Sicily: source

COVID-19 vaccinations at Fiumicino Airport in Rome
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's decision to ban a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine was taken following the deaths of two men in Sicily who had recently been inoculated, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Italy's medicines authority Aifa said earlier that the ban was a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events."

The source said Aifa had moved after Stefano Paterno, a 43-year-old navy officer, died earlier this week of a suspected heart attack the day after his jab.

A second man, 50-year-old policeman Davide Villa, died last weekend, some 12 days after his jab. Local newspapers reported he fell ill within 24 hours of his injection and never recovered.

The source said both men had received shots from AstraZeneca's ABV2856 batch.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Britons told to keep getting vaccines after some countries suspend AstraZeneca shots

    The UK's medicine regulator said on Thursday that Britons should keep on getting their COVID-19 vaccines, including the shot developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, after Denmark and some other countries restricted their use of it. Denmark is suspending for two weeks the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated, including one death in Denmark, Danish authorities said. Norway joined Denmark in halting its roll-out of the shot after reports of blood clots, while Italy banned a batch of the vaccine after notifications of some serious adverse effects.

  • From Miami Beach villa, man with alleged mob ties builds business empire ⁠— in Albania

    Artur Shehu lives an unassuming life in an elegant Alton Road villa, a short stroll from Biscayne Bay. His lawn is nicely manicured and his home framed by stately royal palms. Two Mercedes-Benzes sit parked in the driveway.

  • For Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards a return to in-person hosting

    Trevor Noah took a careful approach hosting “The Daily Show” from his New York apartment during the pandemic, but he said traveling across the country to host the Grammys was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. “If you get asked to host the Grammys, I don’t think you take long to say ‘yes,’” said the Emmy winner, who will host Sunday's Grammy Awards from downtown Los Angeles. Initially, Noah wondered if the Grammys would be like most other major award shows that were held virtually during the pandemic.

  • Abandoning government camp, migrants shelter on Gran Canaria cliff side

    More than 60 North African migrants are living in tents in the mountains of Spain's Gran Canaria island with no access to running water after leaving a Red Cross centre which they say crammed dozens of them into squalid conditions. Every day the group walks 2 km (1 mile) to the San Pedro Church where a local aid organisation, Somos Red, hands out food and water. Hiding his face behind a hood, another complained that people were stealing, drinking and smoking hashish in the Red Cross centre.

  • EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

    The Austrian national health authority suspended the use of a batch of the vaccine after a person who was vaccinated was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and later died, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism. "There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine," the EMA said in its statement. "Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated."

  • Will masks star in nightmares forever? Expert says 'pandemic-related dreams are here to stay'

    Dreaming about masks is one of many sleep-related side effects of the pandemic.

  • Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

    Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities announced that they had suspended using the vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots, including one death.

  • Denmark, Norway temporarily suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clot reports

    Health authorities in Denmark and Norway said on Thursday they had temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of the formation of blood clots in some who have been vaccinated. The move comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

  • Analysis: 'Chinese business, Out!' Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • McConnell tells Senate Republicans their fundraising operation is bringing in more cash than Trump’s

    Ex-president has suggested all donations should be given to him rather than Republican party

  • Covid news – live: Norway follows Denmark in suspending AstraZeneca vaccine as NHS waiting list soars

    Follow for the latest updates

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Naya Rivera's dad puts Ryan Murphy on blast over 'broken' promise of scholarship fund

    George Rivera, father of late 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, says Ryan Murphy hasn't followed through on a pledge to set up a college fund. Murphy disagrees.

  • 15 of Meghan Markle's best casual looks

    During her time as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known for her formal dresses and coats, but she's also shown that casual can be chic.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.