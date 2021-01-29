Italy blocks arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE over deadly Yemen war

A militiaman of the separatist Southern Transitional Council patrols a street in the southern port city of Aden - NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

Italy has stopped the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to impede their involvement in the war in Yemen, which has left 80 percent of its people in need of emergency aid.

The move was announced by Luigi Di Maio, the foreign minister, who said it was “an act that we considered necessary, a clear message of peace coming from our country.”

The decision will halt the sale of more than 12,000 Italian-made missiles to Saudi Arabia, according to the Italian Network for Peace and Disarmament.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead an Arab coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen for the last five years, contributing to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Italy’s freezing of missile sales could put pressure on the UK to follow suit.

Britain has sold £5.4bn worth of arms to Riyadh since the start of the civil war in Yemen in 2015, according to the Campaign against the Arms Trade (CAAT).

The 12,000 Italian missiles were part of a deal worth more than €400 million concluded five years ago between Saudi Arabia and the Italian government, then led by Matteo Renzi.

Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike in Saada in 2018 - Hani Mohammed /AP

The former prime minister has come in for intense criticism in Italy for bringing down the governing coalition by withdrawing the support of his tiny centrist party, Italia Viva. He precipitated a political crisis that is still ongoing, with Italy’s president holding talks with political parties on Friday and trying to thrash out a new governing majority.

Mr Renzi came in for further condemnation on Friday when it emerged that he recently visited Saudi Arabia, lauding the kingdom and saying that it could be the crucible of a “new Renaissance”.

He made a guest appearance at the Future Investment Initiative – dubbed "Davos in the desert" - in an event hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Mr Renzi is paid $80,000 a year for being on the advisory board of the FII, according to an Italian paper, Domani (Tomorrow).

The Italian freezing of missile sales follows a decision by the new Biden administration to review its huge arms deals with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The State Department announced that it was temporarily pausing sales authorised by Donald Trump, including weapons to Saudi Arabia and a $23 billion package of F-35 jets to the UAE.