Italy’s Bonds Come Under the Spotlight After UK Budget Fiasco

Alice Gledhill and Libby Cherry
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Still rattled by the meltdown in the UK bond market, traders are now turning their sights to Italy, where the risk of fiscal profligacy by another newly elected government in Europe looms large.

Giorgia Meloni’s incoming right-wing coalition is due to send its draft budget to the European Commission by Oct. 15. Any sign that leaders of one of the region’s most indebted countries are looking to ramp up borrowing could trouble investors, prompting a selloff in the nation’s debt.

While concrete details on their fiscal program may be some time away, traders are on edge after the fallout in the UK last month. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan for a vast spending spree in her first few weeks in office triggered a historic bond selloff, and forced the Bank of England to start buying sovereign debt again in the middle of a tightening cycle.

“There is clear read across from the case of the UK to Europe,” said Orla Garvey, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. Italy’s budget “will be even more closely scrutinized given what has unfolded in the UK,” she said.

Fresh volatility in Italy would also have big implications for the ECB, which is set to keep raising rates as it battles record inflation. Calls are already growing for the bank to delay an eventual wind down of its balance sheet. While that would be a boon for the nation’s bonds, it would also be a headwind for traders navigating diverging fiscal and monetary forces.

Moody’s Investors Service last week warned that Italy has relatively little room to maneuver if it wants to keep debt on a sustainable path. European Central Bank official Fabio Panetta, widely seen as a stable hand, has ruled out becoming the next finance minister, further muddying the outlook.

Uncertainty over how the Italian government will fund any new spending will put pressure on the nation’s bonds relative to Germany’s, Garvey said. The yield spread on 10-year securities was at 250 basis points on Friday, around the widest level this year.

UK Meltdown Helps Lagarde Make the Case for Targeted Fiscal Help

Despite the early signs of stress, the premium demanded to hold Italian bonds over safer German peers has crept rather than rocketed higher. A key factor in that relative calm is the support pledged by the ECB to stop “unwarranted” divergence in eurozone borrowing costs, or so-called fragmentation.

The recent market volatility in the UK “has brought financial stability to the fore again,” RBC Capital Markets strategist Peter Schaffrik wrote in a note. “We expect that the ECB will tread carefully.”

The ECB said in June its first line of defence would be to skew bond reinvestments toward more vulnerable nations. It also announced a new bond-buying tool the same month.

Yet data last week showed the ECB did not make use of that flexibility over recent months, suggesting a pledge of support alone was enough to keep yields in check. A similar pattern emerged in the UK, when the BOE bought just £4.6 billion ($5.1 billion) of the £40 billion of gilts it had earmarked for the operations so far.

“Years of QE has established their credibility as a large buyer,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First. “I think central banks are exploiting that credibility to backstop extreme volatility in rates, at a relatively minimal cost to their fight against inflation.”

ECB Reined In Bond-Market Support for Southern Europe in Summer

Still, the new government has inherited a weak economy dependent on energy imports and in desperate need of European Union funds. The ECB has also indicated repeatedly that its support cannot be expected if volatility is driven by domestic issues, calling into question its determination to act swiftly in the event of a rout.

“We are waiting for the budget, and how the new government will behave in relation to the NGEU and if they will keep to the rules,” said Ute Rosen, a senior derivatives specialist at Union Investment. “These are the big question marks.”

This Week

  • A large line up of scheduled ECB and BOE policymaker speeches will offer investors further opportunity to gauge appetite for further tightening

  • Appearances by President Christine Lagarde and Governor Andrew Bailey will garner most of the attention after money markets raised ECB peak rate expectations 14bps last week and wager on 115 basis points of BOE hikes next month

  • Bond sales from Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal are forecast to total about 22 billion euros ($21.5 billion), according to Citigroup Inc. Danske Bank A/S expects the EU to sell a new 30-year security via banks for up to 8 billion euros. The UK sells 4.4 billion pounds of gilts and inflation-linked notes

  • The few euro area and German economic figures due out this week are mostly second-tier and backward-looking. The UK releases August GDP numbers as well as employment, earnings and trade figures

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The race to defuse the time bombs lurking in the financial sector

    "Yes there's stress, yes it's going to get worse, and yes there's going to be failure,” is the frank assessment of the state of the financial sector from Keith Skeoch, a City grandee and former chief executive of investment giant Standard Life Aberdeen.

  • Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to have a new “grand bargain” between Russia and the West, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN on Oct. 8.

  • Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine

    Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning.During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host Sergey Mardan opened his show with heavy sighs. He noted, “All day long we’ll be talking about how this happened and what will come of it. I can tell you right now

  • Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop

    Zachary Petrizzo/The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain a pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equally up

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • This month may be the time to buy an I bond

    If you buy one between now and the end of October, you’ll earn a composite interest rate of 9.62%.

  • Presidents Office says Crimean Bridge explosion was caused by conflict between Russian security forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 18:05 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has described the explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a manifestation of the conflict between Russian security forces.

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • "So?": Russian authorities and propagandists react to destruction of Crimean bridge

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:33 Officials of Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as Russian propagandists, react to the explosion and fire on the Crimean bridge with threats. Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Mariya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Telegram Quote from Zakharova: "The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.

  • Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool

    The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate implied a 92% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2. That was up from about an 85% chance seen before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a larger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%.

  • 'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression

    The Pimco cofounder said the heavily indebted US economy is already feeling the strain from higher interest rates.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeFacebook Is

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Security Service of Ukraine behind explosion on Crimean bridge

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 10:55 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the explosion on the Crimean bridge that occurred on early 8 October. Source: a non-revealed source of the Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies Details: According to the source, the explosion is a special operation conducted by the SSU.

  • Divers to check damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge key to Russia's war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian divers were to examine on Sunday the damage left by a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to forces battling in southern Ukraine. Saturday's explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. Russia did not immediately assign blame.

  • Ukrainian officials react jokingly to Crimean Bridge fire

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:47 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, has shared a video of the fire on the Crimean Bridge accompanied by the song "Happy Birthday, Mr President" [referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday on 7 October - ed.

  • Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

    Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews said Meadows' text messages from January 6 show he many people told him to get the situation under control.