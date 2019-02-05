Italy coalition agrees EU Affairs Minister Savona should be Consob chief: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's coalition parties, the League and 5-Star Movement, have agreed that EU Affairs Minister Paolo Savona should be the next head of market watchdog Consob, a League parliamentary source said on Tuesday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has the final say in the Consob nomination. Last year the head of state refused to let Savona become economy minister, fearing his anti-euro views could undermine Italy's international standing.

The top Consob job has been vacant for several months, with the coalition parties struggling to find a compromise candidate.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)