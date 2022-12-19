Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

COLLEEN BARRY and LORNE COOK
·3 min read

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court on Monday was deciding whether to hand over to Belgium a suspect in a big corruption scandal at the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former lawmaker of being part of a criminal gang trying to influence EU legislators on behalf of Qatar and Morocco.

According to arrest warrants seen Monday by The Associated Press, former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and three other suspects were charged on Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Belgian prosecutors suspect that they “were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence parliament’s decisions.”

The investigation of allegations of cash and gifts for political influence corruption is one of the biggest to hit the European Parliament. Lawmakers last week suspended work on Qatar-related files and vowed to toughen lobbying laws. Qatar vehemently denies that it is involved.

According to the two European arrest warrants issued by Belgian judge Michel Claise, Panzeri is “suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment.”

Panzeri’s wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, and their daughter, Silvia Panzeri, are suspected of being “fully aware” of his activities and even to help transport “gifts” given by Morocco’s ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun.

Prosecutors in Belgium are seeking their transfer to Belgium to face the same charges as the other four suspects, who include a former EU parliament vice president and her Italian partner. They face up to five years in prison if found guilty, according to the warrants.

A hearing was under way Monday in Brescia on whether to hand over Colleoni, while her daughter’s case will be heard separately on Tuesday. They are both under house arrest near Brescia, though Colleoni was in court on Monday. Panzeri himself is detained in Belgium.

Colleoni's lawyer, Angelo de Riso, said handing her to Belgian authorities would violate her human rights because an Italian court has already conceded house arrest and a transfer to Belgium would land her in jail pending charges and trial.

A former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, remains in custody in Belgium awaiting a hearing on Thursday. Her term in office was terminated by EU lawmakers last week. Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, was a parliamentary advisor.

Besides Panzeri, who leads the Fight Impunity campaign group, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, secretary-general of the non-governmental organization No Peace Without Justice, was also charged. He has been released from prison but remains under surveillance and must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Separately Monday, the former head of the Italian parliamentary committee on intelligence on Monday told reporters that a report on Qatar had been prepared and unanimously approved in August. The report has been classified and sealed, according to Adolfo Urso, now a minister in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government. The report also includes China and Russia.

___

Cook reported from Brussels.

Recommended Stories

  • Nagy: Will global democracy make a comeback in 2023?

    Democracy is an incredible force on its own, and there is a sense that its spark has again been lit in the world, and the fires will burn brighter into 2023.

  • End of the supermarket butcher and fishmonger as Tesco wraps up fresh food counters

    Tesco is poised to call time on the supermarket butcher and fishmonger as shopper interest in them wanes.

  • Ukraine ambassador says Kyiv not concerned about GOP spending scrutiny

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that her government is not concerned about increasing GOP scrutiny of spending on Ukraine as Republicans prepare to take the House majority. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Markarova whether she was worried about the new balance of power in…

  • Ukraine welcomes 'accountability' from Republicans scrutinizing war aid: Amb. Oksana Markarova

    With prominent Republicans in Congress calling for more scrutiny of aid to Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's invasion, the country's ambassador to the United States said Sunday that "we actually welcome the transparency and accountability." The Biden administration and lawmakers have already directed nearly $50 billion in 2022 alone.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

    Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans' hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia.

  • Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup

    Moroccan fans are celebrating the Atlas Lions' historic run despite going home without a medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar sails through confidence vote

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cruised through a vote of confidence Monday, cementing his leadership after a general election last month produced no clear winner. Anwar, whose coalition led the Nov. 19 election with 82 seats, subsequently formed a unity government with several smaller rival parties.

  • Morocco's miraculous run at the World Cup ends in defeat

    Morocco's miraculous World Cup run is over, and it ended with another loss. After making history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco lost to Croatia 2-1 on Saturday in the match for third place at Khalifa International Stadium. “Of course we're disappointed, but when we wake up tomorrow we will realize how much we have achieved," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.

  • Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

    Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that a smuggler boat carrying some of his friends had sunk soon after leaving the Algerian coast. It came as a shock, after spending weeks to get to Algeria from Syria and then waiting for a month for a smuggler to put him on the boat.

  • On Saturday, Russians carry out five missile strikes, attack on two fronts General Staff

    In the course of the last 24 hours, the Russians have carried out five missile strikes and ten attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 December.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Tesla close to announcing a Mexico EV plant compliant with IRA tax credits: report

    Tesla is close to announcing an electric vehicle assembly plant in northeastern Mexico, Bloomberg News reported late Friday.

  • Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

    Reverse vaccination teaches the immune system to ignore rather than attack self-proteins. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAutoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my research team and I

  • California invests $2.6 billion to build 90,000 EV chargers

    The California Energy Commission announced new investments this week designed to double the state's EV charging infras

  • Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ is the second most popular English-language series, with 1.02B hours viewed

    The latest hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” the “Addams Family” spin-off directed by Tim Burton, has reached a milestone that only “Stranger Things” Season 4 and “Squid Game” managed to accomplish. This means it’s now the second most popular English-language series on Netflix. “Wednesday” premiered on November 16 and has since become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring billions of TikTokers, including “Mother Monster” herself, Lady Gaga, who recreated Jenna Ortega’s (plays Wednesday Addams) choreographed dance scene in episode four, “Woe What a Night.”

  • Greta Gerwig's Barbie Trailer Gets Kubrick Estate's Seal of Approval

    For one reason or another, the idea of a live-action Barbie movie coming to theaters has seemed bewildering for quite some time. But now that the first look at Greta Gerwig’s take on the popular Mattel toy is out, those concerns seem to have been largely vanished, as the trailer playing in front of Avatar: The Way of Water looks...actually pretty rad?

  • Twitter users just voted for Elon Musk to step down as head of the company. Before votes were cast, Musk said he'd abide by the result.

    More than 17 million votes were cast in the 12 hours the poll was active. When it closed Monday, 57.5% had voted in favor of Musk giving up his role.

  • Schiff declines to say which criminal referrals the Jan. 6 committee might make

    But the California Democrat makes it clear he believes former President Donald Trump broke the law.

  • The stock market fell to a 5-week low because investors now fear recession more than inflation

    If so, investors should expect bad news to be bad news for stocks heading into the new year — and there may be plenty of it. Investors have spent 2022 largely focused on the Federal Reserve and its rapid series of large rate hikes aimed at bringing inflation to heel. Economic news pointing to slower growth and less fuel for inflation could serve to lift stocks on the idea that the Fed could begin to slow the pace or even begin entertaining future rate cuts.