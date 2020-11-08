    Advertisement

    Italy new COVID-19 cases fall to 32,616 on Sunday

    FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan

    MILAN (Reuters) - Italy has registered 32,616 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, compared to 39,811 on Saturday.

    The ministry also reported 331 COVID-19 related deaths, down from 425 the day before.

    But the number of swab tests carried out was lower than Saturday's count.

    A total of 41,394 people have died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered 935,104 infections since the start of its outbreak.

    The northern region of Lombardy, home to Italy's business capital Milan, remained the hardest-hit area, although new cases fell to 6,318 on Sunday from 11,489 on Saturday.

    Neighbouring Piedmont was the second-worst affected with 3,884 new cases compared to 4,437 cases the day before.



    (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Giles Elgood)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.