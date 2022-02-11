Italy ditches Covid masks outside
People walk in the streets of Rome as the country's outdoor mask mandate is lifted with Covid numbers falling
People walk in the streets of Rome as the country's outdoor mask mandate is lifted with Covid numbers falling
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
"No, no, no, no, no, no!" the former Trump aide reacted to the questions posed by MSNBC's Ari Melber.
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Their partners were in active labor when they made the audacious remarks — and little did they know, their L&D nurse heard every word.
2022 Olympics: IOC confirms Kamila Valieva's failed drug test. Here's what happens now.
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
The now father of two announced the surprise baby news on Thursday night
A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
REUTERS/NBC New York and GettyThe financier famed for bankrolling some of Steve Bannon’s best-known ventures, as well as the far-right strategist’s jet-setting lifestyle, is in deep trouble for steering a $28 million yacht—the same boat where federal agents arrested Bannon in 2020—out of American waters.A New York judge slapped Guo Wengui, who also uses the aliases Kwok Ho Wan and Miles Guo, with $134 million in contempt of court fines on Wednesday for violating multiple restraining orders barri
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
Betty White's "Gold Girls" co-star Bea Arthur once used the C-word to describe the late actress. White was apparently not liked by her co-stars on the sitcom.
Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star on the TLC series 'My 600-Lb Life', has died at age 30. Her brother shared the news with fans on Tuesday.
An admiral for the U.S. Navy claimed “high-profile" requests, including one from first lady Jill Biden, caused disruption to overall Afghanistan evacuation efforts last year.
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
As news rolled in of the Sixers' mega-deal sending Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Sixers fans from all over lost their collective minds. By Adam Hermann
Two borders. Two very different tones from Fox News.