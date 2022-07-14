Italy’s Draghi Didn’t Resign in Meeting With President

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Mario Draghi did not offer his resignation in a meeting with the head of state on Thursday, according to people familiar with the issue, a move which swiftly reassured investors.

The premier, in power since early 2021, had been expected to seek to step down after a key member of his coalition boycotted a confidence vote on the government. He met President Sergio Mattarella in a meeting at the Quirinale Palace, said the people who declined to be named on confidential talks.

The spread between the yield on Italy’s 10-year government bonds and their German peers -- a barometer of risk -- declined 6 basis points to 206 basis points on the report that Draghi didn’t submit his resignation.

Draghi was holding a cabinet meeting on Thursday as the political turmoil triggered by the Five Star Movement, a coalition ally, boycotting a key vote persisted. It is unclear what the next step will be in a country, the euro area’s third-largest economy, which is plagued by revolving-door governments.

If Draghi does submit his resignation in the near future, Mattarella could ask the former head of the European Central Bank to seek support from all allies in a new vote, after a round of talks. A collapse of the coalition could prompt an early election, possibly in the fall, but most parties would seek to avoid this.

Italy’s political turmoil comes as Europe grapples with an energy crunch caused by Russia curtailing gas exports amid its war in Ukraine, stoking fears of a recession. The European Union, whose industries are heavily dependent on Russia gas, cut its growth forecast for 2023 in new projections.

A Draghi exit could throw in doubt his country’s reforms needed to benefit from EU recovery funding, the administration’s strong pro-European stance and its staunch backing for military shipments to Ukraine.

The Italian constitution would slow any path to an early election. At least 45 days have to pass between Mattarella dissolving parliament and an election, and Draghi could stay on as a caretaker premier.

Italy has never held a vote in the summer, as an election in that period wouldn’t allow enough time to form a stable government and to negotiate and pass a new budget by a prescribed mid-Autumn deadline.

Investors dumped Italian assets earlier Thursday, spooked by the risk of a government collapse and complications for ECB efforts to support the market. Italy’s stocks and bank debt led regional losses, and the euro fell below parity against the dollar.

The political turbulence has “concerned and surprised” EU officials, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. “Stability is a value in itself,” Gentiloni, himself a former Italian premier, said in Brussels as he described the “troubled waters” facing the bloc ranging from war to high inflation, energy risks and geopolitical tensions.

Former premier Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star, the second-biggest group in parliament, did not take part in a vote in the Rome Senate on an aid package for businesses and households hit by high energy prices. Draghi said earlier this week he would stop leading the government if Five Star left his coalition.

Five Star has said the aid package debated in the Senate didn’t go far enough. The party is struggling to curb a slide in opinion polls.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the League which is the biggest party in the coalition, has called for a snap vote. All the other parties in Draghi’s alliance, including the center-left Democratic Party, want the premier to verify support for the coalition.

