Italy to Drop Backing of Telecom Italia Single Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniele Lepido and Chiara Albanese
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has abandoned a project backed by his predecessor to create a single national fiber network controlled by Telecom Italia SpA, in a bid to boost competition among carriers and employ a wider set of technologies including 5G services.

The government’s project to improve the country’s digital services will be structured around competitive tenders in multiple areas and will be designed to grant wholesale access to third parties, a senior government official said.

Italy’s recovery plan earmarks 6.7 billion euros ($8 billion) to boost investment in ultra-wide broadband to achieve universal coverage across the entire country, the official added, asking not be named discussing the plan.

Following a European Union request for the government to foster competition as it allocates funds from the bloc’s recovery plan, Rome will no longer support Telecom Italia’s plan to combine its landline assets with networks run by state-owned rival Open Fiber SpA, said several people familiar with the matter. The Telecom Italia proposal would have kept the combined new operator under the ex-monopolist’s control.

No Reversal

The Draghi government is intent on halting any project that would reverse two decades of deregulation and in effect allow Telecom Italia to kill off a competitor, albeit one under state control, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. The government’s plan would represent opposition to a return to a monopoly in the phone industry, the people said.

Telecom Italia shares tumbled as much as 9.2%, and traded down 6.3% at 1:52 p.m. in Milan. The government coming out against the network plan would significantly damage hopes for a merger of the company’s FiberCop network with Open Fiber, Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith wrote in a note.

Documentation on the recovery plan sent by Draghi’s government to the EU backs the Italian position, daily la Repubblica reported Thursday.

Telecom said in a statement late Thursday that such an interpretation of Italy’s recovery plan is “entirely inappropriate and unsubstantiated,” and it will file a complaint with market regulator Consob.

Any deal is “exclusively subject to the will of the companies involved and their shareholders,” the company added.

Innovation Minister

Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, a former chief executive officer at wireless carrier Vodafone Group PLC, also told Repubblica recently the government is committed to assuring “equity of access to fast internet connections and fair and open competition.” The state should be “an arbiter rather than a player” in the process, he said.

The government aims to adopt a technology-neutral approach, encompassing fiber deployment as well as fixed wireless access, or FWA, and 5G, the government official said, asking not to be named discussing confidential matters.

Italy has also moved to tighten its grip over Open Fiber, originally a joint venture between Enel SpA, the country’s biggest utility, and state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA.

Cassa Depositi last week gained control of Open Fiber by buying an additional 10% from Enel, and now plans to accelerate its fiber roll-out and inject about 250 million euros ($300 million) into the company through a capital increase, according to people familiar with the matter.

Representatives for the government, Telecom Italia and Open Fiber earlier declined to comment for this story.

Rural Areas

The revised plan would see Open Fiber accelerate its internet services roll-out in rural areas, with the government encouraging competition for services in urban regions. Rome would also look to foster co-investment projects relying not just on fiber but also on ultra-fast mobile services such as 5G, the people said.

The government acknowledged recently that Italy lags behind European peers in “digital adoption and technological innovation,” particularly in rural areas, while the country ranks near the bottom among EU states in adopting new technologies.

“To boost the country’s broadband roll-out, the European Commission could leverage on wholesale-only carriers such as Open Fiber or Telecom Italia’s FiberCop, as they provide ultra-broadband services for all players granting equal access,” said Laura Rovizzi, chief executive at Open Gate Italia, a Rome-based strategy and regulation consultant that specializes in telecommunications. A clear commitment to an open playing field for digital services could also ease access to recovery plan funds, she said.

Conte Plan

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi, with the backing of the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte, had pushed for an Open Fiber deal for months, insisting his company wouldn’t cede control of the proposed merged network.

That plan was the result of long negotiations between the Conte government, Telecom Italia and Cassa Depositi, which owns nearly 10% of Telecom Italia and controls Open Fiber. Conte resigned in late January and was replaced by Draghi the following month.

Telecom Italia last year agreed to sell 37.5% of its land-line cables running from the street to premises -- the so-called secondary network -- to the infrastructure unit of investment firm KKR & Co. for 1.8 billion euros. Swisscom AG’s Fastweb SpA will hold 4.5% of the new network company, dubbed FiberCop, which will be a direct competitor of Open Fiber.

(Updates with Telecom Italia statement.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix series signals racial breakthrough in Italian TV

    The Netflix series “Zero,” which premiered globally last month, is the first Italian TV production to feature a predominantly Black cast, a bright spot in an otherwise bleak Italian television landscape where the persistent use of racist language and imagery is sparking new protests. The main state broadcaster RAI is under fire for attempting to censor an Italian rapper’s remarks highlighting homophobia in a right-wing political party. With cultural tensions heightened, the protagonists of “Zero” hope the series — which focuses on second-generation Black Italians and is based on a novel by the son of Angolan immigrants — will help accelerate public acceptance that Italy has become a multicultural nation.

  • Top U.S. fund leader wants voluntary climate disclosure rules

    A top fund industry leader on Thursday urged U.S. regulators to adopt only voluntary climate-related disclosure standards for public companies rather than the stricter rules sought by some activists and investment firms. Eric Pan, CEO of the Investment Company Institute, which represents asset managers and other big U.S. investors, said the softer approach would give companies time to adjust to new technologies and scientific evidence, according to prepared remarks of a speech he was set to give at his trade group's virtual conference on Thursday. Pan said companies should "not be hampered by prescriptive, 'hard-wired' disclosure requirements - which would be nearly impossible to set today to successfully govern disclosure between now and 2050," the date set by U.S. President Joe Biden for the nation to reach net-zero emissions.

  • Lawyers for American students jailed for life over murder of Italian police officer vow to appeal

    Lawyers for two young Americans who were sentenced to life in prison by a court in Rome after being found guilty of knifing to death an Italian policeman have called the verdict “a mockery of justice” and vowed to appeal. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, had admitted to stabbing the officer in a fight that followed a botched drug deal, while his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, injured a second officer during the fracas. The murder of Mario Cerciello Rega, a 35-year-old vice-brigadier in the Carabinieri who had just returned from his honeymoon, shocked many Italians and sparked national mourning. His colleague, police officer Andrea Varriale, sustained injuries to his back in the confrontation on the streets of Rome. The Americans insisted they had been acting in self-defence because they were convinced the two plainclothes policemen were in fact thugs attacking them in the wake of an attempt to buy cocaine that went awry. But that justification was dismissed by the jury, which found them guilty late on Wednesday night after hours of deliberation. The two young Californians were also found guilty of attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying a knife without just cause. Their lawyers immediately announced they would appeal the verdict and sentence, setting the stage for a legal process that could drag on for years. “I’m confounded by this verdict that lacks both reason and compassion,” said Craig Peters, an American lawyer representing Elder. “It lays all the blame with the two young boys, while holding blameless the Carabinieri who failed to follow basic police procedures which, had they been followed would have Cerciello Rega with us here today. This verdict makes a mockery of justice.” The Americans had been handed a sentence “that is reserved for unredeemable, career criminals who commit premeditated killings,” Mr Peters said. He hoped an appeals court would “objectively review the facts to determine a just outcome in this case for these two young boys.” The Americans were on holiday in Rome in 2019 when they decided to go for a night out in the popular Trastevere district, where they decided to buy some cocaine.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Revealed the Special Way Fans Can Honor Archie's Birthday Today

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor , is celebrating his second birthday...

  • Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

    Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

  • Waiving Covid vaccine patents may be noble, but is it really the best solution?

    Leading health experts have conflicting views on whether it is the right move to strip pharmaceutical companies of the intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the decision by the US on Wednesday to waive its IP rights - calling it a “watershed moment” - some scientists warn the move could backfire. Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has pushed back against the global calls, warning it may not be the best way to actually improve vaccine access. In an interview this week Dr Fauci, the head of the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “agnostic” about the idea of waiving rights as it may not be “the fastest and most efficient way” of getting shots in arms. “If you take too long, people are going to die,” he told the Financial Times. “There are other ways to ramp up vaccine production around the world." With Covax, the WHO-led vaccine-sharing programme, struggling to gain momentum because of vaccine shortages, pleas have been growing to do something about what rights groups term “vaccine apartheid”.

  • People Have Gotten ‘Institutionalized’ by COVID

    In the film Shawshank Redemption, an elderly character named Brooks gets released after 50 years in prison. Instead of celebrating his release, however, he is tentative — and shortly after experiencing the freedom of the outside world, he hangs himself. “These walls are funny,” Morgan Freeman’s character Red explains to his fellow prisoners as they process the news. “First you hate them, then you get used to them. Enough time passes, you get so you depend on them. That’s ‘institutionalized.’” As the vaccine has brought the promise of liberation from a year of masks, lockdowns, canceled travel plans, and forgone family visits, there is a contingent of Americans who are simply not prepared to move on. They have somehow gotten used to the restrictions and are wary of returning to their pre-COVID-19 lives. In short, they’ve become “institutionalized.” Last week, somebody wrote into the New York Times advice column “Tripped Up,” mulling when they could travel again: My husband and I are both fully vaccinated, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that we’re good to travel — with some modifications, of course. But I am faced with a dilemma. Alaska, where we live, has been on the forefront of vaccinations. But until everyone we might encounter on a trip has been vaccinated, I am struggling with the idea of getting on a plane unless it’s absolutely necessary . . . The writer goes on to ask whether she should travel if “there’s some chance, however small, that it could endanger others.” In reality, a growing body of evidence suggests that vaccines are highly effective at preventing transmission, meaning that it is unlikely that a vaccinated traveler is going to pass on COVID-19 to somebody else — and the most vulnerable Americans have had the opportunity to get vaccinated for months. About eight in ten U.S. COVID-19 deaths occurred in those 65 and older, and 70 percent of that population is now fully vaccinated, with 83 percent having received at least one dose. Furthermore, given the large percentage of vaccine-hesitant Americans, deferring plans until everybody one may encounter on a trip is fully vaccinated would effectively mean never traveling again. In another story, the Wall Street Journal quoted a woman from the Washington, D.C., suburbs who was concerned about letting her vaccinated parents make an overdue visit to see their grandchildren, because she was concerned about her children getting infected. After considering various measures, such as testing and quarantine, eventually the grandmother said she’d likely wait until the children are fully vaccinated. Again, the likelihood of somebody who is vaccinated transmitting COVID-19 is low. But on top of that, children who have gotten the virus are at extremely low risk of developing severe symptoms. Waiting until children are fully vaccinated would mean delaying any sort of visits until at least this fall, or potentially until 2022. It would be one thing if these attitudes were confined to a few random risk-averse people. But their approach is a reflection of the message being sent by leaders and public-health officials. The vaccinated President Biden is often seen wearing a mask outside, and he said recently that it was a “patriotic responsibility” for Americans to wear masks indefinitely, regardless of their vaccination status. Anthony Fauci, who has been fully vaccinated for months, has said he won’t go to restaurants or movie theaters. “I don’t think I would — even if I’m vaccinated — go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks,” he said. He also said, “I don’t really see myself going on any fun trips for a while.” There are those who may argue that if some people are being extra cautious or government officials are making non-binding statements, it doesn’t directly affect those who want to ease up on the precautions. But the problem is that we are in the midst of a destructive feedback loop. Leaders make statements that overstate the current risk of COVID-19, which ends up guiding the decisions of local officials, and it also makes people more nervous about returning to normal. The people who are nervous remain less likely to pressure local officials to change irrational policies. More than a year after schools shut down, they have not fully reopened in many places — and it still is an open question whether all schools will be back to normal in the fall. In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is now allowing weddings to take place — as long as they don’t allow dancing. She would not commit to considering easing up the rule so that vaccinated people would be able to dance at their own weddings. In Brookline, Mass., and Montgomery County, Md., local officials decided to maintain outdoor mask requirements even after their states mostly ditched them. The CDC, despite revising mask guidance, has maintained recommendations that children’s summer camps require everybody to wear masks outside unless eating, drinking, or swimming. This, even though outdoor transmission is rare at best and again, children are incredibly low risk. Particularly in areas where it can get brutally hot and humid during the summer, forcing children to wear masks all day is simply inhumane. This particular recommendation is so absurd that Fauci himself couldn’t maintain a straight face when asked to defend it in a television interview. The common thread in the “institutionalized” concept of COVID-19 is a disproportionate emphasis on low probability events and unknowns. People always take on some degree of risk in their lives. They could die in a car accident, but they still drive. They could drown, but they still swim. In 2019, there were 93,700 preventable injury deaths occurring in Americans’ own homes. It is true that when it first arrived, COVID-19 presented an unacceptable risk, especially to many vulnerable populations. But with the exceedingly high vaccination rates among the most vulnerable, the situation is dramatically different today. Drastic measures that may have once been justified no longer make any sense, because the risk calculus has changed. Forgoing travel when you’re unvaccinated because you don’t want to transmit the virus to somebody vulnerable and unvaccinated is a lot different from traveling when vaccinated, and when most vulnerable people are vaccinated. It’s true that vaccines are not 100 percent. It’s true that there is always a risk that a variant could develop that can get around the vaccine. And it’s true that we don’t know whether there are long-term health effects of COVID-19 to children who had mild cases. Yet while the risk of COVID-19 may never be zero, in normal times, we take many actions that entail at least some risk. Furthermore, it could take decades before we have an understanding of various unknowns, such long-term health effects. We cannot put our lives on hold while we wait for answers. Instead, people should celebrate the miracle of these vaccines, embrace their liberation from COVID-19 prison, and get on with their lives.

  • American Duo Gets Life in Italian Prison for Killing Cop While on Summer Vacation

    Remo Casilli/AFPROME—Two Americans have been sentenced to life in an Italian prison after a teenage vacation in Rome ended in a brutal fight that left a local police officer dead.Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, from California, got themselves into trouble after trying to buy cocaine during their vacation in the summer of 2019. After a botched drug deal, they killed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35.The men were found guilty of murder, assault, killing a public official, and extortion for stealing a backpack from a drug pusher and demanding money or drugs in exchange. Elder was separately found guilty of carrying a military-grade knife, a prohibited weapon in Italy. Both young Americans will have to serve the next two months in isolation as part of the sentencing. Two female judges led six jury members to a verdict after more than 10 hours. When the verdict was read out inside a fortified bunker courtroom in a Roman prison, the young men were visibly shocked and their parents, sitting behind them, understandably shaken. Elder was on holiday in Rome and Natale-Hjorth was visiting his grandparents at the Roman seaside when the two former classmates decided to meet up for a night of partying in Rome on July 26, 2019. Natale-Hjorth called a person he knew could find them cocaine, who set them up with a dealer, according to their own admission.The young Americans paid around $100 for what they thought was a gram of coke, but which turned out to be crushed aspirin. Angry, they stole the backpack from the man who set up the drug deal. When the man called his phone, still inside the bag, they made a deal to return the backpack in exchange for their money back or more drugs.American Teens Took an Italian Cop’s Life. Now They’re Fighting for Theirs.‌But rather than meeting the Americans, the go-between called the police. Two Carabinieri officers, Rega and Andrea Varriale, met the Americans on behalf of the go-between. It’s unclear why the police chose to play along rather than arresting those involved with the sale of the drugs. The go-between has denied being a police informant.When the Americans saw the two undercover cops rather than the man who set up the botched drug deal, they say they thought they were thugs. When Elder addressed the court during the 14-month trial, he said that in the U.S., police would never have shown up for that type of exchange, so he was led to believe the men posed a threat.The Americans say the police attacked them first. Elder fought with Rega and Natale-Hjorth fought with Varriale. Neither officer had their service weapon or handcuffs. It’s still unclear if they had their badges. Varriale says they identified themselves as law enforcement in Italian. The Americans say they did not.At some point, Elder pulled out a knife he had brought from the U.S. and stabbed Rega 11 times in the back and sides, implying the officer was on top of him. Rega died sometime later in a Rome emergency room.Rega, who had just returned from his honeymoon in Madagascar after marrying his wife in the same southern Italy church where his funeral was held, was a decorated member of the Carabinieri in Rome.Varriale was later investigated for first saying he had his service weapon, and later admitting he did not. He was put on probation for not carrying his weapon that night. The officers had also not informed central dispatch of their movements or called for backup.Elder, who has been diagnosed with mental health issues that lead to extreme paranoia, said he feared for his life. His American lawyer, Craig Peters, said that his client had spent much of his life fearing he would be attacked by strangers. He was sure that night his worst fears had come true.“Finn took a knife to Italy and he should not have. Finn took a knife that night to help protect him and his friend from who he thought might be thugs that might be coming to get them. And their worst suspicion is what they thought had happened had actually arrived,” Peters said.“He stabbed a guy and that ultimately ended up in that guy dying. Those are all horrible things. His mental health issues don’t wipe out any of those issues, but they inform how we look at those issues. Finnegan, I think, has been fearful of the world for a long time because of his own mental health issues and this was just another night where he was worried about bad things happening and reacted.”The case, which divided Italy, pitted those who see the Americans as cold-blooded assassins and those who have little trust in the police. After the murder, then-prime minister Giuseppe Conte called the death “a deep wound for the state.” And even with a verdict and sentencing, that wound may never heal.As part of the punishment, the judge ordered the young men to pay the legal expenses and other “damages” to Cerciello’s widow and family, his police partner Varriale, and the go-between who arranged the drug deal. Elder’s Italian lawyer expressed his dismay after the sentencing. “This sentence represents a shame for Italy, with a jury that does not want to see what came out during the investigation and in the trial,” he told reporters outside the court. “I’ve never seen such an indignant thing. We will appeal.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Army apologizes after Fort Jackson soldier hijacks school bus in Columbia

    Armed with an Army-issued rifle, a Fort Jackson trainee hijacked a school bus with 18 children on board.

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Driver of hijacked school bus ‘did his job’ and kept kids safe, Richland sheriff says

    A bus with 18 elementary school children on board was hijacked by an armed soldier, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Georgia man accused of storming Capitol shared ‘post victory’ photo online, FBI says

    Agents were tipped off by the man’s Facebook friends.

  • Former performing arts ministry volunteer charged with fondling child, Rock Hill cops say

    The suspect had access to the child through his position as a leader with the performing arts ministry, Rock Hill Police Department officers said.

  • Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

    Rudy Giuliani is one of the people Dominion sued over false conspiracy theories that the company manipulated 2020 election results.

  • Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

    The service file of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright includes a commendation for safely resolving an incident involving a suicidal man, as well as a handful of reprimands for driving mishaps. The city of Brooklyn Center late Wednesday released more materials from the service file of Kim Potter, the white officer who shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop April 11. Potter received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter.

  • NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

    The New York Rangers were fined an extraordinary $250,000 by the NHL on Thursday for “demeaning” public comments about head of player safety George Parros. After the league’s department of player safety fined but did not suspend Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum against the Rangers that left Artemi Panarin injured, the team released a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job. The Rangers were fined 50 times more than the $5,000 fine against Wilson for roughing Pavel Buchnevich.

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • Donald Trump's latest attempt to return to Twitter ends a day later with a suspension

    The account was an extension of his new website, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," in which he writes Twitter-like posts his followers can share.

  • Jim Jordan: ‘The Votes Are There’ to Oust Cheney from House GOP Leadership

    Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said Wednesday that “the votes are there” to oust Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from her position as House GOP Conference Chair. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points,” Jordan told Fox News. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for.” Jordan added, “you can’t be the conference chair when you consistently speak out against the leader of our party and you consistently speak out against the positions that the vast, vast, vast majority of our party and our country, I think, holds.” Cheney has drawn ire from some in the House GOP over her continued public criticisms of former President Trump. Cheney has pushed back on Trump’s claim that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election and his apparent refusal to prevent supporters from rioting in the Capitol in January of this year. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) publicly backed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to replace Cheney as conference chair on Wednesday. “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine said in a statement. Stefanik is the only representative who is actively running for the position, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.