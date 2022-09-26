Italy elects far-right government, Giorgia Meloni to become first woman prime minister
Italy is expected to elect its first female prime minister, the far-right Giorgia Meloni after exit polls show her leading the election.
A party with neo-fascist roots has won the most votes in Italy’s national election, setting the stage Monday for talks to create of the country's first far-right-led government since World War II with Giorgia Meloni at the helm as Italy’s first woman premier. Italy’s lurch to the far right immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitics, placing the euroskeptic far-right Brothers of Italy in position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. The shift in Italy follows a similar right-wing victory in Sweden and recent gains by the far-right in France and Spain.
Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. STOCKS: Italy's FTSE MIB blue-chip index was up 1.3% in early trade before erasing gains. BONDS: Italian bonds slightly underperformed their peers on Monday, pushing the Italian-German yield spread to a two-week high at 238 basis points.
Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.
