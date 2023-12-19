Italy extends military support to Ukraine through 2024

The Italian government has formally extended its military assistance to Ukraine until the close of 2024, the Italian Ministry of Defense announced on Dec. 19.

The decision, outlined in a resolution adopted by the Italian Cabinet of Ministers, underscores Italy’s steadfast commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense efforts against Russia, the ministry said.

The resolution authorizes the continued supply of “means, materials, and equipment” to Ukraine, including weapons and generators essential for safeguarding unarmed civilians.

“The Cabinet of Ministers of Italy adopted a resolution that allows the country to continue supplying Ukraine with means, materials, and equipment until the end of 2024 to support its military efforts against Russia,” the ministry said.

The Italian government is now seeking parliamentary support for its decision.

This commitment builds upon Italy’s previous actions, with the country having prepared a new package of military aid for Ukraine in May 2023.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine