Italy’s Far-Right Victory Is a (Small) Win for Putin

9
David Rothkopf
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Italy’s next prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, leads a party that can trace it roots to the fascist followers of Benito Mussolini and a coalition that features the parties of both the corrupt Putin apologist former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and of the influential ultra-nationalist politician Matteo Salvini (who is perhaps the most far-right of the bunch and also a big Putin fan).

Following elections on Sunday, Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia party, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, and Salvini’s Lega Nord party will be able to form a coalition that will give them control of the upper and lower houses of Italy’s parliament—and presumably enable them to advance an agenda that will be anti-immigrant and hyper-nationalist.

How their euroskeptic biases and pro-Putin leanings will ultimately impact the function of the EU, and the West’s efforts to support Ukraine, are both big question marks. They also underscore the fact that maintaining trans-Atlantic unity is going to be an increasingly difficult diplomatic challenge for the Biden administration and our like-minded allies.

Italy Set to Make Giorgia Meloni First Far-Right Leader Since Mussolini

Meloni has promised to support Ukraine, but last week, Berlusconi offered an ugly and rather pathetic defense of what Putin is doing to Ukraine—going as far as to say Putin only wanted to get rid of the elected Zelensky government in order to install a government of “decent people” in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Salvini has regularly been accused of being a beneficiary of Putin’s support.

In this, Salvini’s Lega Nord is like the French right wing party of Marine Le Pen, which has also benefited from the support of Putin and Hungary’s Viktor Orban—the anti-democracy racist who is a favorite of Fox News and the American right wing. Both hailed the right’s victory in Italy, as did other right wing parties across Europe.

Those parties were already feeling they had some wind at their back thanks to the strong performance of Le Pen in recent French elections and the recent win by Sweden’s right wing party in parliamentary elections there.

Combine those developments and the lurch rightward of Britain’s conservative party—led by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss—and the right in Europe is feeling pretty good about itself.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, arrives to cast his vote during the general elections in Milan, Italy on September 25, 2022.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images</div>

Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, arrives to cast his vote during the general elections in Milan, Italy on September 25, 2022.

Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If there’s a fly in the far-right’s ointment, it’s the fact that Truss’ first weeks in office have been a disaster—with the announcement of ill-timed, ill-considered tax cuts for the rich as the centerpiece of an economic agenda that has since cratered the British pound, which is now flirting with dollar parity for the first time ever.

Of course, economic performance has seldom been a strong suit of the right (see Putin, Vladimir or Berlusconi, Silvio or, for that matter, Trump, Donald), except to the degree that it meant better returns for the elites surrounding far-right leaders. (These “anti-elite” parties are almost invariably actively pro-elite.) Instead, they focus on providing voters with scapegoats on whom to blame their problems, notably foreigners, different races, Jews, and anyone who threatens their “national identity.”

While the achievements of the leaders and parties of the new right wing movement are hard to identify, their destructive capacity is substantial. Brexit comes to mind, a Russian-supported joint venture with Britain’s hard right. They have also done great damage to democracy, as in the case of Hungary’s Russophile prime minister, Orban.

Take Trump’s ‘Warning’ of Violence for What It Is—a Threat

Concern about how these new right governments might weaken European unity and push for ever more draconian immigration policies is great, as are worries about how the more-empowered right might push for policies that weaken support for Ukraine or for sanctions against Russia.

For this reason, the response to Meloni’s victory from the U.S. and other key allies in the Ukraine coalition has been focused on maintaining a constructive relationship and critical policies. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, “we are eager to work with Italy's government on our shared goals: supporting a free and independent Ukraine, respecting human rights, and building a sustainable economic future.” France’s Emanuel Macron tried to maintain a similar tone but sounded more grudging—perhaps given his near political death experience running against Le Pen. He said, “As neighbors and friends, we must continue to work together. It is within Europe that we will overcome our common challenges."

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) gestures during a press conference at the party electoral headquarters overnight, on September 25, 2022 in Rome, Italy.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit"> Antonio Masiello/Getty Images</div>

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) gestures during a press conference at the party electoral headquarters overnight, on September 25, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Putin, who has been financier, friend, and north star to many leaders in the ethno-nationalist right worldwide, must be looking at these successes with both gratification and, should he ever have a moment of honesty with himself, chagrin. His efforts to weaken Western alliances and global institutions via politically active measures across Europe and in the U.S. have been exceptionally successful by any measure. This could be a moment of real advantage for him in achieving his greater goals. But his decision to expand his invasion of Ukraine (and his serial failures in managing that act of aggression) have cost him the ability to capitalize on it as he might have.

Still, he will, no doubt, use his ties to governments in places like Italy, France, Hungary, and to the GOP in the U.S., to mitigate the consequences of his Ukraine catastrophe. Blocking or diluting sanctions and new aid efforts for Ukraine, seeking opposition to the strengthening of NATO, or deepening engagement of Ukraine in European institutions all are likely ways Putin will seek to influence these groups with which he has close ties.

As Bad as the World Looks Right Now, It’s Actually Worse

Next up for the global right are two elections of consequence. First, in October, Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro (who has also cozied up to Putin) faces former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Then, in the U.S., the MAGA-dominated GOP is seeking to regain control of the U.S. Congress.

Bolsonaro is expected to lose, but whether he goes quietly or strikes yet another right wing blow against democracy is something observers are watching closely. Bolsonaro has openly modeled himself on Trump, and there is every reason to fear he will behave Trumpily, should he lose.

That said, the U.S. contest is what the Putinist right is watching most closely. GOP leader Donald Trump’s softness on Russia is well-documented. More power to his party, which might enable them to oppose Biden initiatives in Ukraine, or help the GOP win the 2024 presidential election, would be the one real non-nuclear Hail Mary pass that Putin could hope for. The rise of Europe’s right can be of assistance to him in his current crisis. It gives him the first good news he has had since he began the current operations in Ukraine in February. It could ultimately breed dissent in the EU and NATO in ways that can only benefit Putin.

That said, Trump’s reelection would be a true godsend for the Kremlin, a chance to re-sign up the most powerful nation on earth as a member of Team Putin at just the moment it might actually save the Russian dictator from reaping the full consequences of his signature strategic blunder, the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic catastrophe for Moscow that is the war in Ukraine.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images show traffic jams at the border as Russians flee the country following Putin's decision to send more people to fight in Ukraine

    "Lots of uncertainty about the Future," a Finnish Board Guard official said on Monday, as Russians flee Putin's military mobilization announcement.

  • Italy's opposition blame disunity and populism for defeat

    The leaders of Italy's opposition parties on Monday blamed their defeat on a lack of unity and on voters choosing a path of populism, after Giorgia Meloni's rightist bloc overwhelmingly won the national election. Near final results showed the conservative alliance, which includes Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, on course for a solid majority in both houses of parliament. Centre-left and centrist parties, who fought the election on their own after a series of bust ups, collectively won more votes than the right, but an electoral law that awards a third of seats on a first-past-the-post system favours broad alliances.

  • Ukraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus

    Russian-organized referendums that could lead to annexing 15% of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday as the Kremlin said it made no decisions on closing its borders as the first mobilisation since World War Two prompted some to flee. Voting in the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the east and southeast began on Friday and have been dismissed as a sham by Western nations, which have pledged not to recognise the results. In Russia, the call-up of some 300,000 reservists has led to the first sustained protests since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 people have been arrested so far.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a top-secret spying program and has been living in Russia since fleeing the US nine years ago. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpo

  • Factbox-Potential flashpoints in Italy's new rightist coalition

    Italy's rightist alliance looks sure to win a parliamentary majority following Sunday's election, but its three main parties have different positions in important areas, which could hobble their administration. Here are some of the main potential sources of tension between Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI), Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Brothers of Italy and the League have both called in the past for Italy to leave the euro zone, while Forza Italia has usually presented itself as a moderate, pro-European force.

  • ‘Everything is scary.’ Iranian women make pleas on TikTok after Mahsa Amini’s death

    One TikTok, “Get ready with me to get killed in Iran,” was viewed over 20 million times.

  • Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears

    Trainee nurses, pharmacists and doctors at a Ugandan hospital fear their lives are being put at risk.

  • No. 2 Alabama faces 3-game stretch of ranked foe

    The second-ranked Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) start a three-game stretch against ranked teams with Saturday's visit to No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1). Then comes No. 17 Texas A&M and a visit to red-hot eighth-ranked Tennessee. ''It's the SEC, that's why you come to Alabama to play in the SEC and in games like this,'' Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said.

  • German far-right activists attack Ukrainian women at rally in support of Russia

    Three Ukrainian women who staged a silent anti-protest at a rally of right-wing and pro-Kremlin parties in Germany had their placards torn from their hands in an aggressive reaction by rally attendees.

  • Korea Assets Are Asia’s Biggest Losers on Global Recession Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of a global recession are hitting South Korean assets hard from stocks to its currency as investors flee the export-reliant nation.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Kospi index tum

  • Russia steps up attacks with Iranian drones, Ukraine plans defences - officials

    Ukraine's president and security chiefs met on Monday to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in Odesa region using Iranian combat drones, the president's office and a regional official said. Russia carried out at least five attacks on targets in the region using unmanned Shahed-136 drones in the last few days, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Odesa's regional administration, told a news briefing.

  • Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

    (Photo by YURI KOCHETKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei said, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.The foreign minister of Belarus, a key ally of Russian P

  • Giorgia Meloni Claims Victory in Italy's General Election

    In the early hours of Monday, September 26, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni claimed victory in her country’s general election.Exit polls indicated her right-wing party, Brothers of Italy, and her coalition partners had secured enough of the vote to form government, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported late on Sunday.Speaking to supporters, Meloni said that while there were still votes to be counted, it was clear that Italians had chosen a “centre-right government led by Brothers of Italy.”She said she understood the responsibility placed upon her and that her government would “not betray it as we have never betrayed it.”“If we are called to govern the nation we will do it for everyone, to unite the people by exalting what unites rather than what divides,” she said.If formally elected, Meloni would make history as Italy’s first female prime minister. Credit: Giorgia Meloni via Storyful

  • Russian invaders again attack Odesa with kamikaze drones

    Invading Russian forces attacked the southern city of Odesa with kamikaze drones early on Sept. 25, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has reported.

  • France’s World Cup title defense is already a chaotic, snowballing mess

    France won just one of its six 2022 World Cup warmup games. Yet those results are the least of its problems.

  • A draft, condemnation and mass graves: The week's key events in Ukraine's war with Russia

    World leaders condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after announcing plans to escalate the war after Ukraine's aggressive counteroffensive.

  • Russia plans to use digital rouble in settlements with China, says lawmaker

    After launching a digital rouble early next year, Russia plans to use the currency in mutual settlements with China as it seeks to reduce Washington's global financial hegemony, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday. Russia, like many countries, has been developing digital money over the last couple of years to modernise its financial system, speed up payments and head off the threat of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin gaining influence. The central bank is already conducting digital rouble tests with banks at a time when sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine have slashed Russia's access to large swathes of global financial market infrastructure.

  • Tested: 2023 Acura Integra Demonstrates the Peril of High Expectations

    Acura's new entry-level model marks a wholesale improvement over the ILX but struggles with the weighty associations of an iconic name.

  • Border guards describe condition of Ukrainian fighters returned from Russian captivity

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:46 AM Nine border guards, released during the prisoners of war (POW) exchange on 21 September, are undergoing rehabilitation in medical institutions.

  • These 12 weirdly wonderful Halloween costumes are already trending on Amazon Canada

    Spooky, funny and completely ridiculous: 12 best Halloween costumes for men, women and children from Amazon Canada.