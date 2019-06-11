Italy in final rush for Alitalia rescue: Industry minister

An Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday the government was in a final rush to orchestrate a rescue of trouble carrier Alitalia.

State-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is running against the clock to put together a consortium of investors ready to inject money in the loss-making airline and meet a mid-June deadline to present its rescue plan to the ministry.

"We are in the final rush. It will be a crucial week, during which we will have to take decisions," Di Maio said in an interview to RTL radio.

Sources told Reuters on Monday the deadline will be extended again by 15 days or one month.





(Reporting by Francesca Landini)