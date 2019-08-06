Italy to fine migrant rescue boats up to €1 million as tough Salvini law passes

Children rescued from an overloaded boat off Libya by the German organisation Sea-Eye - AFP

Matteo Salvini has scored another victory after parliament passed a security bill which threatens the captains of migrant rescue vessels with fines of up to €1 million if they enter Italy’s ports without permission.

The passing of the bill further bolsters the strong position of the deputy prime minister, who has made combating migration from North Africa one of his main priorities since coming to power last summer.

The security measure means that the skippers of NGO vessels who rescue asylum seekers in the Mediterranean and try to bring them to an Italian port will face fines of up to €1 million.

They will be arrested and their vessels impounded.

That is a dramatic increase on a €50,000 fine which was introduced in a previous security bill, passed in December.

The new law targets migrant rescue boats such as this one, seen in the port of Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island Credit: Elio Desiderio/EPA More

The new bill, which also gives added powers to the police, won approval after passing a confidence vote in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, on Monday night.

There were 160 votes in favour, 57 against and 21 abstentions.

It had already been approved by the lower house.

A threatened rebellion by Left-leaning members of the Five Star Movement, Mr Salvini’s coalition partner, failed to materialise.

“More power to the forces of order, more border controls, more officers to arrest Mafiosi and members of the Camorra (the Naples-based mafia),” Mr Salvini, who is also interior minister and head of the hard-Right League party, wrote in a tweet.

Matteo Salvini has increased support for his League party from 17% to 38% according to the latest polls Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters More

He thanked “you, the Italians” as well as “the Blessed Virgin Mary” – the latest of several references he has made to his Catholicism.

Opponents of Mr Salvini say the new law undermines human rights and persecutes people with a legitimate right to flee violence and poverty.

The security decrees have been criticised by the Council of Europe and the UN, as well as humanitarian NGOs who deploy rescue boats to the Mediterranean to save people escaping Libya.

In Italy, the opposition Democratic Party called the new law “monstrous”, saying that it “criminalises those who save human lives at sea”.

But Mr Salvini’s uncompromising stance towards migrants and refugees has paid handsome dividends in the polls, with the latest suggesting that the League now has the approval of 38% of Italians.

That is a sharp rise from the 17% that the party won in last year’s general election.

Meanwhile, a fishing boat carrying 48 migrants managed to reach the southern Italian island of Lampedusa after setting out from the coast of Libya.

Some migrants died during the journey, including a five-month-old baby, survivors told the Italian authorities.

The survivors included 27 women, three of whom are pregnant. A Protestant Church charity working on Lampedusa said the migrants are from Mali, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.