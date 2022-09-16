Italy floods kill 10 people, injure dozens
Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. (Sep. 16)
Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. (Sep. 16)
STORY: Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden "water bomb," as around 400 millimeters of rain fell within two or three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.Footage released by Italy's fire and rescue service showed operators navigating the streets of seaside town Senigallia on rafts to rescue people and evacuate them, while others attempted to clear an underpass of debris.Further eyewitness footage shared with Reuters showed the streets of Senigallia, a seaside town within the Marche region, inundated with floodwaters.Rescue services were still searching for survivors, authorities were quoted as saying.
At least 10 people have been killed and several others are still missing after a sudden rainstorm dumped more than a foot of rain in Marche, Italy, a coastal region in the central part of the country, early Friday morning. State radio and local journalist Franco Scarsella reported that the death toll was mounting and at least four people, including two children, remained missing. Also, at least 50 people have been transported to local hospitals with injuries. Some of the heaviest rainfall has oc
Each week, we offer you a roundup of noteworthy coronavirus coverage.
STORY: At least eight people have been killed by torrential overnight rains and floods, authorities said. Around 400 millimetres of rain fell within two to three hours, inundating the streets of several towns around the region's capital Ancona on the Adriatic coast.Italy's fire and rescue service also released video of a rescue operation in Pesaro, Marche where seven people in difficulty were rescued by helicopter.
In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. “It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio about the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.
STORY: At least nine people have been killed in flash floods in central Italy.Authorities in the Marche region said on Friday (September 16) that rescuers were still searching for survivors.Flash floods were triggered after just under 16 inches of rain fell within two to three hours - that’s a third of the amount usually received in a year. In several towns around the regional capital of Ancona, inundated streets have now given way to upside down cars and ruined homes. In Cantiano, 62 miles west of Ancona locals have been using shovels and tractors to clear away piles of mud and debris. Luciana Agostinelli owns a fruit shop in the town. This is what’s left of it. "It was very scary, very scary. All of a sudden the water was at this level (makes gesture at chest)... Now let's see. We'll roll up our sleeves, but it is going to be tough. My fruit shop has been turned upside down.”Some 300 firefighters are currently operating in the area.The fire brigade said it had already rescued dozens of people who had climbed on rooftops and up trees overnight to escape the floods.Footage released by emergency services shows rescuers on rafts attempting to evacuate people from submerged streets in the early hours.Although the region was primed for bad weather, the downpour was far stronger than expected. An environmental expert told Reuters the floods were due to climate change and not easy to predict.
A group of migrants sent as part of a political stunt to Martha's Vineyard were persuaded to get on the plane under false pretences, NPR reported.
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history.
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby.
Police said while the boy and his family were paying for their breakfast, the suspect walked behind him and pinched him on the buttocks. Now, they're hoping to speak with witnesses to help in their investigation.
Do Kwon was a bullish evangelist, but all the talk may now catch up with him.
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
"We don't have housing for 50 more people," Lisa Belcastro, the coordinator of the Harbor Homes winter shelter on the island, told reporters.
A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up.
Two days after the rape and murder of two sisters in India, the family speak to the BBC.
He borrowed equipment from work to crush the pickup, cops say.
A controversial historic African leader and two Vietnamese women were involved in a unique story that joins Africa and Vietnam in a recent period of history.
Harris County Sheriff's OfficeA man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massa
After a Thai man attempted to secretly film a woman in a public restroom, he was immediately chased and beaten by the victim, who happened to have a black belt in Taekwondo. On Sunday, a 17-year-old man allegedly entered the women’s restroom in a Japanese restaurant located in Chachoengsao district, Thailand, and attempted to film a woman in a stall.