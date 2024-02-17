Italy foreign minister sees Ukraine joining EU and NATO once war ends

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and also of NATO, but it cannot enter the military alliance while it is still at war with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

"The message to Russia is very clear: Ukraine will be a member of the European Union, and then we are working to have Ukraine as a member of NATO," Tajani said at the Munich Security Conference.

However, NATO membership is impossible while Ukraine remains locked in a military conflict with Russia, he added.

"We need to be very prudent", because having a full NATO member at war with Russia "means World War III", Tajani said.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Frances Kerry)