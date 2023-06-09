Italy’s Former Premier Berlusconi Hospitalized Again, Ansa Says
(Bloomberg) -- Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment, Ansa news agency reported Friday.
Berlusconi, a media tycoon who founded the Forza Italia party, is not currently in intensive care, according to Rai state television. A representative for the Milan area hospital declined to comment.
The 86-year-old recently completed six weeks of therapy for a pulmonary infection linked to chronic leukemia.
Berlusconi is Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, leading governments for more than nine years at the head of four different cabinets.
Despite a career plagued by sex scandals, blunders and even accusations of corruption and mafia links, Berlusconi has made a name for himself as a public figure who always manages to come back from adversity.
