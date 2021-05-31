Generali Offers $1.4 Billion for Italian Insurer Cattolica

(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA launched a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) bid to buy all the shares in Italian insurer Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni SC which it doesn’t already own, as part of a plan to increase presence in its home market.

Generali, which has a stake of about 24% in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all-cash transaction, the insurer said in a statement on Monday. The offer represents a 15% premium on the last closing price and values the smaller rival at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion.)

“The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in a statement.

Cattolica is a cooperative insurance company with a market capitalization of almost 1.4 billion euros. The firm agreed to convert to a joint stock company in July, and planned to raise 500 million euros. Assicurazioni Generali subscribed to 300 million euros, becoming the main shareholder in October.

Cattolica rose as much as 14% in Milan after the news and was up 13% at 6.82 euros as of 10:51 a.m., above the offer price. Generali is little changed at 16.86 euros.

Generali, Italy’s largest insurer, sees annual synergies exceeding 80 million euros before tax, while total integration costs are estimated in a range between 150 million euros and 200 million euros. Generali’s offer was conditional on at least 66.7% of the shares being held after the tender, though it had said it would consider whether to proceed with acceptances if will own at least 50% plus one share. Rothschild, Bank of America, and Mediobanca are advising Generali on the deal.

(Updates with deal valuation. A previous version of this story was corrected to amend the value of Generali’s stake in Cattolica.)

