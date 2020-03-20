Italy Hits Record Deaths; N.Y. Sends Workers Home; Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

New York State ordered all non-essential workers to stay home. Italy reported 627 deaths, the most in one day, as the toll in Europe’s epicenter topped 4,000.

President Donald Trump banned all non-essential travel from Mexico, exempting commerce. He also deferred student loan payments.

The U.K. and the U.S. warned that social distancing may be in place longer than expected as the pace of coronavirus infections picked up. The European Union said the looming recession may be much worse than previously anticipated.

It took three months for the first 100,000 cases but only 12 days for the next 100,000. The pathogen has now killed more than 10,000 people around the world.

Key Developments:

Cases top 250,000, more than 10,000 deadInfections rise to almost 20,000 in both Spain and IranBiennial Farnborough Airshow postponed until 2022Four U.S. senators sold stock after virus briefings in JanuaryNew York City reports 5,151 cases of Covid-19, 29 fatalitiesLatin America isn’t ready for the virus onslaught headed its way

World Needs 80-100 Times More Tests, WHO Says (2:30 p.m. NY)

The number of coronavirus tests needed in coming months is probably 80 to 100 times the 1.5 million that the World Health Organization supplied so far, said Mike Ryan, the agency’s head of health emergencies. Governments need to step up their commitments because there are more than 26 million health-care workers around the world who need to have protective gear, he said.

“The greatest tragedy for me among all the tragedies we’re seeing is the prospect of losing a part of our workforce, those doctors and nurses and hygienists and others who put themselves in the front line,” Ryan said.

Nigeria to Conduct Trials of Chloroquine (2:30 p.m. NY)

Nigeria’s Lagos State government plans to conduct a clinical trial on the effectiveness of the malaria drug chloroquine in the prevention and management of coronavirus infection, according to Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi.

The trial will be carried out against “the fast spreading news that chloroquine could be effective in preventing and managing Covid-19,” Abayomi said in emailed statement on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump touted the drug at a press briefing Thursday, urging regulators to approve its use for the coronavirus.

U.K. to Help Pay Workers Wages (1:30 p.m. NY)

The U.K. government said it will step in and help pay its citizen’s wages during the coronavirus pandemic “for the first time in the nation’s history.”

The state will cover 80% of the salary of workers that firms can’t afford to retain as a result of the crisis. That is up to a total of 2,500 pounds ($2,900) a month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told reporters on Friday.

“You will not face this alone,” Sunak said.

Crowds Swarm New Jersey Test Site (1:23 p.m. NY)

New Jersey closed its first drive-through test site to people beyond the 1,000 already in line, and even they may not get swabbed today.

The line had grown too long less than four hours after its planned 8 a.m. opening at Bergen Community College in Paramus. The site was to get 2,500 new coronavirus test kits, with supplies replenished weekly.

Brazilian Lawmakers Hold First Remote Voting (12:45 p.m. NY)

Brazil’s Congress held its first-ever remote voting session as part of efforts to proceed with crucial legislative work while restricting movement of people in Brasilia’s often-crowded parliament.

In a video conference broadcast on their official website, senators approved a calamity decree allowing President Jair Bolsonaro to increase anti-virus spending.

Cuomo Orders All Non-Essential Workers Home (12:20 p.m. NY)

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to stay at home for the foreseeable future, except for essential services like grocery stores and mass transit.

He said the new orders would go in place on Sunday. The state’s death toll has reached 35. New York has more than 7,100 coronavirus cases, the most in the U.S.