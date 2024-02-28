Italy hopes for Tesla investment amid opposition to German expansion

Italy is hopeful of an investment from US luxury electric carmaker Tesla amid opposition from locals to plans to expand a Tesla factory outside Berlin.

Economy Minister Adolfo Urso pointed out on Wednesday before the Industry Committee of the Chamber of Deputies in Rome that the plan for a large-scale expansion in Germany had been rejected.

“This will certainly lead to a decision by the group,” said Urso. They have been in discussions with Tesla for several months, he added. "We are getting very positive feedback. But this is a process that requires caution."

He also referred to contacts with manufacturers from Asia, a nod to Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD.

In a non-binding vote in the community of Grünheide outside Berlin in the state of Brandenburg earlier this month, there was a clear majority against Tesla's expansion plans.

The car manufacturer wants to build a freight station, warehouses and a company daycare centre on an adjacent area of around 170 hectares.

The expansion should also be seen against the background that Tesla wants to expand production on the existing site and double the planned production target of 500,000 cars per year to 1 million.

However, around two thirds of residents voted against the expansion.

Conservationists and residents criticize the fact that more than 100 hectares of forest are to be cleared. Although the vote is not binding for the community, it is taken into consideration and is seen as an important indicator of whether district officials will give their OK.