Italy increases imports of Russian oil despite impending embargo

COLLEEN BARRY and PAOLO SANTALUCIA
·3 min read
An external view of the ISAB refinery in Priolo-Gargallo near Syracuse, Sicily, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The ISAB, owned by Russia's Lukoil, employs 1,000 people directly and another 2,500 in related activities. In an ironic turn, Italy has increased its imports of Russian oil in a period when the rest of Europe has been slashing its purchases from Moscow, even before the sanctions. That's because banks have refused to take the risk of extending credit to Russia-controlled ISAB that would allow them to buy oil from non-Russian sources, even if financial sanctions did not specifically bar them from doing so. (AP Photo/Gaetano Adriano Pulvirenti)
The Russian-owned ISAB oil refinery in Sicily. (Gaetano Adriano Pulvirenti / Associated Press)

Even as the European Union decided to reduce Russian crude oil imports by 90% by the end of the year, Italy has become the only country in Europe to increase them, an unintended consequence of EU sanctions against Russia.

Meant to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, the EU oil embargo is now putting at risk one of Italy’s largest refineries, located in Sicily, which would deal an economic blow to the depressed region’s economy.

Italy agreed with its EU partners to cut Russian crude imports by 2023, a move that Premier Mario Draghi called “a complete success,'' that ”just a couple of days ago wouldn't have been believable."

But Rome also has to deal with the fate of the refinery in Sicily, which is owned by Russia’s Lukoil. As a result of previous sanctions against Russia, the ISAB refinery has paradoxically gone from processing 15% of Russian crude to 100%.

That’s because banks have refused to take the risk of extending credit to Russia-controlled ISAB that would allow it to buy oil from non-Russian sources, even if not specifically barred from doing so, said Matteo Villa, an energy analyst at the ISPI think tank in Milan.

Ships continue to arrive at the port-side refinery with crude oil from the Russian parent company.

Italy in May received about 400,000 barrels of Russian oil a day, four times the pre-invasion levels, according to the Kpler commodity data company. Of that total, ISAB received 220,000 barrels a day from Russia.

“Italy is the only country in Europe increasing oil imports,’’ Villa said, going from the sixth-largest importer of Russian oil to the the largest in the three months since the invasion.

The plant employs 3,500 people at three production sites, including a refinery, gasification and electricity cogeneration plant, in Sicily's Syracuse province, and risks closure if a solution isn’t found before the embargo kicks in. The plant and related activities generate half of the provincial gross domestic product and 8% of the region’s economic activity, processing one-fifth of Italy’s crude oil imports.

The refinery’s future was already at risk in the longer term due to Italy’s energy transition to more sustainable sources. The embargo has only increased the sense of urgency to find a solution.

“The mood today is even worse than yesterday,’’ said Fiorenzo Amato, the secretary general of the Filctem Cgil union in Syracuse. “The industrial hub ... employs many people, giving families the chance to live.”

Since learning of the embargo, refinery workers are growing more concerned about their future.

“It will be a disaster,” said Marco Candelargiu. “We hope they find a solution. You cannot destroy a province. The choice was made a long time ago to base the economy prevalently on the refinery.”

Villa said one solution would be for Italy to temporarily nationalize the refinery, a move permitted for energy emergencies under Italy’s Constitution, but a week of discussions has yielded no agreement.

Converted to Italian ownership, ISAB would be able to get the necessary financing to purchase crude from other sources and keep operating while longer-term solutions are sought.

“This is important for employment in Sicily, for the provisioning of gasoline and diesel to Italy and for our own political face-saving in Europe,’’ Villa said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Rally to remove Ron' DeSantis being held Wednesday in Orlando

    'Rally to remove Ron' DeSantis being held Wednesday in Orlando

  • Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Picture of His Baby Girl: 'Good Morning from Little Lucy!'

    Cohen welcomed daughter Lucy Eve via surrogate in April, and is also dad to 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen

  • Hurricane Agatha kills 11, leaves 20 missing in southern Mexico; storm may drench South Florida by week's end

    At least 11 people are dead and 20 are missing after Hurricane Agatha touched down in southern Mexico, causing dangerous flooding and mudslides.

  • Mexico’s Oil Windfall is Enough to Subsidize Fuel Prices, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government’s decision to subsidize gasoline and diesel prices, saying it’s necessary to tame inflation and that it can be financed with a windfall from crude oil exports. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Oil turns negative as OPEC eyes Russia suspension from output deal

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Tuesday after a report that some producers were exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in the OPEC+ production deal. While there was no formal push for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to pump more oil to make up for any potential Russian shortfall, some Gulf members had begun planning for an output increase sometime in the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing OPEC delegates. "The suspension of Russia from OPEC plus could be a precursor to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates utilizing their spare production capacity, because they would feel that they no longer have a production quota agreement that needs to recognize Russia's interest," said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts off some natural gas to Germany after Shell refused to pay for it in rubles

    Gazprom has also cut off gas supply to the Netherlands, Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland, as they have all refused to pay in rubles.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • European leaders reach an agreement on a Russian oil ban, a significant measure aimed at cracking down on Moscow

    The ban will cut some 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of 2022, the European Commission's president said in a tweet on Monday.

  • Mexico’s Fuel Subsidy Is Costing More Than Oil Export Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet P

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.West Texas Intermediate futures in New York shed nearly all of its gains to settle under $115 after earlier rising almost $5. Exempting Russia from oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other producers in the cartel to pump more crude, the Wall S

  • Tap the Crude Rally With These 3 Promising Upstream Firms

    Improving fuel demand amid tight supply will continue to keep the crude price scenario favorable for upstream companies like Marathon Oil (MRO), PDC Energy (PDCE) and Callon (CPE).

  • Gas prices over Memorial Day weekend the highest on record

    Gas prices over the Memorial Day holiday were more than $1.71 higher than they were the year before.

  • Goldman warns Russia could further choke off natural-gas supplies in response to the EU's oil ban, whacking European growth

    The EU and Russia are doing battle over energy, with Brussels banning oil imports and Moscow restricting natural gas supplies.

  • Russia to lose about $10 billion a year through oil ban – Bloomberg

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stands to lose about $10 billion a year in oil exports revenues if the EU bans shipments, the Bloomberg news agency reported on May 30.

  • Russia seeks to 'minimise' effects of EU oil ban, gas exports down

    Russia said Wednesday it was moving to limit the damage from an EU oil ban as its other key energy export, gas, has fallen after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Partial Russian Oil Ban, Crude Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban that would halt the imports of most Russian oil, in a move designed to hit the country’s coffers and pave the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish it and President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Pow

  • Russia could be suspended from OPEC's oil-output agreement. 4 experts lay out what that could mean for the price of oil and the wider energy market.

    OPEC members discussed removing Russia from its monthly supply quota agreement, WSJ reported. Here's what analysts say could happen to global oil supply.