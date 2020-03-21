Italy just took full ownership of its national airline Alitalia to save it from collapse amid the coronavirus crisis. Here's the carrier's full troubled history.

An Alitalia Airbus A330 airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome

Reuters

Alitalia was re-nationalized by the Italian government in March after privatization efforts backed by Etihad Airways largely failed.

The flag carrier has served Italy since the end of World War II and has long struggled with profitability.

The final straw for the government came as the coronavirus crisis sent Italy under lockdown and the airline industry crisis made clear no buyer was coming for Alitalia.

Alitalia has a new owner — and its the same as its old owner.

Italy's national airline has finally found a home back with the government of its homeland after privatization efforts the airline largely failed and coronavirus posed a threat to the airline's struggling operation.

Despite years of investment from majors airlines such as Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways, the Italian government announced the re-nationalization on Tuesday as part of an economic stimulus following a years-long attempt to find a buyer for the struggling airline tasked with connecting Italy with the world.

The move came as potential suitors for the airline ranging from Delta Air Lines in the US to the Lufthansa Group in Germany expressed interest, with more unlikely buyers also jumping into the mix including UK low-cost carrier EasyJet and a state-owned railway group.

With no private competitor after the fall of Air Italy in February, the burden once again falls on the iconic carrier to reconnect Italy with the world, especially once the country escapes the gripes of the novel coronavirus.

Here's a look at Alitalia and its storied past.

Alitalia as a brand began in 1946, one year after World War II ended, first flying in 1947 within Italy and quickly expanding to other European countries and even opening intercontinental routes to South America.

Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche/Getty

Source: Boeing and Alitalia

The full name of the airline was Italian International Airlines, a joint effort between the United Kingdom through British European Airways — a precursor to British Airways — and the Italian government.

Museum of Flight/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Source: Boeing and Alitalia

True to its name, Alitalia flew its first with Italian aircraft produced by now-defunct manufacturers in aerospace including Fiat and Savoia-Marchetti.

Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty

Source: Boeing and Alitalia

Following a merger with Italy's other airline, aptly named Italian Airlines or Linee Aeree Italiane, in 1957, Alitalia - Linee Aeree Italiane became Italy's top carrier.

