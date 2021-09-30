Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges

GIULIANA RICOZZI
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — An Italian artist is defending his sculpture of a 19th century peasant woman against charges of sexism after its unveiling sparked outrage among some lawmakers and art critics who said she looked more like a starlet than a peasant.

“Spigolatrice di Sapri,” a bronze sculpture based on a famous Italian poem of the same name, was unveiled during a Sept. 25 waterfront ceremony in Sapri, southern Italy, in the presence of local officials and former Premier Giuseppe Conte.

The “spigolatrice," or wheat gatherer, is shown wearing a snug off-the-shoulder dress that clings tightly to her buttocks. Critics said no 19th century peasant, much less the fictional heroine of the poem — she leaves her back-breaking work in the fields to join a Sicilian revolt against the Bourbon dynasty — would have looked like that.

“It is an inappropriate statue, out of context, and also offensive,” Italian lawmaker Laura Boldrini said. “You take away from that woman the story and the dignity that she had.”

Art critic Teresa Macri, a professor at Rome’s Academy of Fine Arts, said the statue should be removed.

“It is miseducating and makes the mistake of portraying the image of a woman who has a contemporary posture and has a look that is much more similar to show starlets than a worker from the 1800s,” Macri told The Associated Press.

Artist Emanuele Stifano, however, said all his works feature figures with as little clothing as possible, regardless of gender. Given the waterfront location of the statue, he envisaged his “spigolatrice” as being buffeted by a sea breeze that made her dress clingy, Stifano wrote in a Facebook post this week.

The aim was not to make a faithful snapshot of a 19th century peasant but to “represent an ideal of a woman, evoke her pride, the awakening of a conscience, all in a moment of great pathos," he wrote.

The artist said he was “shocked and disheartened” by the criticism and noted that his client, the city of Sapri, had approved a sketch of the sculpture.

Stepping in to defend the work, Sapri Mayor Antonio Gentile said any perceived sexism “is in the eye of the beholder.”

"I believe that statues have been knocked down only in countries where democracy has been suspended,” Gentile said, rejecting the idea of the sculpture's removal.

Other modern works of public art have produced outcries in Italy, which counts some of the West's greatest artistic treasures as part of its cultural heritage.

When Rome city officials unveiled a statue of St. John Paul II in front of the Italian capital's main train station in 2011, even the Vatican slammed the work, which looked more like the Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini than the beloved late pope.

In the end, the artist reworked the sculpture and gave it a new head that looked more like John Paul's.

___

Nicole Winfield contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen says he thought he was dreaming while stabbing twin to death, Texas officials say

    The 17-year-old said he woke up to discover a knife was in his sister’s neck, according to prosecutors.

  • Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for public’s help in homicide investigation of woman

    Lillian Jackson was stopped at an intersection when two people began shooting at each other.

  • Jury begins deliberating in Tennessee state senator's trial

    A jury began deliberating Thursday in the trial of a Tennessee state senator who has already been acquitted of 15 of 20 charges alleging she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated. The 12-person jury started the process of deciding whether state Sen. Katrina Robinson is guilty of wire fraud after prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses. Robinson, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Watchdog faults FBI for 'widespread' errors handling surveillance warrants

    The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Thursday said he had uncovered "widespread non-compliance" with the FBI's domestic surveillance program, dealing the bureau another setback and raising questions about the accuracy of the information underpinning its wiretap warrants. Inspector General Michael Horowitz's findings mark the latest problem uncovered since 2019, when his office first discovered https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia/mistakes-but-no-political-bias-in-fbi-probe-of-trump-campaign-watchdog-idUSKBN1YD11L the FBI had made numerous errors in its warrant applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of the early probe into contacts between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Horowitz's report on Thursday entailed an audit of the FBI's so-called "Woods Procedures:" rules the bureau follows to ensure FISA applications to the court are "scrupulously accurate."

  • Man Steals, Crashes Tinder Date’s Car

    That’s incredibly not shocking, sadly…

  • More than 70% of African countries miss COVID vaccination target

    The World Health Organization said on Thursday that just 15 out of 54 African countries had fully vaccinated 10% of their populations against COVID-19.Why it matters: The announcement that more than 70% have missed the World Health Assembly's target indicates that global leaders are struggling to narrow the large gap in vaccine access between poor and wealthy countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The longer it takes to reach the goal, the more likel

  • Tracking Hurricane Sam and Two Other Systems In The Atlantic

    Forecasters expect the Category 4 hurricane Sam to remain at sea, but with top winds of 130 mph, it's already sending dangerous ocean swells to islands hundreds of miles away.

  • Trial for Texas father, son accused of killing neighbor over mattress set for January

    The murder trial for a Texas father and son accused in the fatal 2018 shooting of their neighbor has been rescheduled in Abilene.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • COVID Shuts Down ‘Aladdin’ Just a Day After Splashy Broadway Reopening

    Eduardo Munoz/ReutersIt was one of the biggest and most anticipated reopenings of Broadway’s return. A sense of elation pervaded the audience. The Tonys had declared on Sunday that Broadway was back after the pandemic closed the Great White Way 18 months ago. But the day after the opulent Disney spectacular Aladdin reopened, the show was canceled when several breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were detected among its cast.“Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been

  • Popular 'Cinderella' adaptations, ranked from worst to best

    There have been many takes on "Cinderella." Audiences didn't like "A Cinderella Story" but they enjoyed Disney's retellings of the classic story.

  • Ancient Americans made art deep within the dark zones of caves throughout the Southeast

    The author examining pictographs in 60th Unnamed Cave, Tennessee. Alan CresslerOn a cold winter’s day in 1980, a group of recreational cavers entered a narrow, wet stream passage south of Knoxville, Tennessee. They navigated a slippery mud slope and a tight keyhole through the cave wall, trudged through the stream itself, ducked through another keyhole and climbed more mud. Eventually they entered a high and relatively dry passage deep in the cave’s “dark zone” – beyond the reach of external lig

  • Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Broadway Performance Due To Breakthrough Covid Cases On Second Night Back

    Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway canceled tonight’s performance – the show’s first since reopening last night – after breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the musical’s company. In a tweet posted shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the production stated, “Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at […]

  • Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

    Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official […]

  • Award-winning photos taken in the ocean capture the beauty and wonder of the underwater world

    From playful sea turtles to mammoth whales, here are the winning photos from the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards.

  • Fact check: Heart-shaped honeycomb wasn't designed by bees

    The image of a heart-shaped honeycomb is real. But it wasn't designed by bees like some social media users claim.

  • Covid cancels 'Aladdin' one day after Broadway reopening

    Producers of the musical, which closed along with the rest of Broadway in March 2020, said breakthrough cases were detected in the company.

  • ROBOTECH Might Be the Most Unlikely Hit in History

    Perennial animation favorite Robotech, one of the most unlikely shows in history, comes to Blu-ray in glorious HD in a massive Collector's Edition. The post ROBOTECH Might Be the Most Unlikely Hit in History appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You—This Color Is Popping Up Everywhere (and Will Be Even Hotter in 2022)

    In 2020, color trends shifted to soothing blues, nature-inspired neutrals and soft, stress-reducing shades to encourage moments of Zen (something we all needed...

  • New Banksy exhibit opens in Culver City

    'Somehow his art just falls into our heart.' New exhibit lets viewers decide how they feel about the controversial street artist Banksy.